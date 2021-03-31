Just In
Gauahar Khan Makes Us Want To Pick Up Green Traditional Suits For The Next Festive Occasion
Recently, Gauahar Khan flaunted two green outfits and both the outfits were festivals-worthy. While one of her outfits was about pretty floral embroidery, the other attire was enhanced by intricate chikankari work. We have decoded her traditional outfits for some stunning fashion goals.
Gauahar Khan's Green Embroidered Suit
Recently, Gauahar Khan wore a kurta set that we so loved. Her attire consisted of a long kurta with a slit neckline and full sleeves and flared pyjamas. Her kurta featured floral embroidery in pink tones, which accentuated her kurta and the attire was also highlighted by sleek golden and pink linings. She teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. Her ensemble came from the label, Tasha. She accessorised her look with statement gold earrings and dainty bangles. Her makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.
Gauahar Khan's Green Gharara Set
Gauahar Khan was also spotted in the city with Zaid Darbar and the diva wore a green gharara set that we so loved. Her attire featured a long-sleeved kurta that was highlighted by intricate chikankari embroidery, and on the sleeves too. She teamed her kurta with flared pyjamas, which were plain-hued and flared at the hem. Gauahar also wore a plain dupatta with her ensemble and accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was dewy and the side-parted long tresses completed her look.
So, which ensemble of Gauahar Khan did you like more? Let us know that.