ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

COUPONS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gauahar Khan Makes Us Want To Pick Up Green Traditional Suits For The Next Festive Occasion

    By
    |

    Recently, Gauahar Khan flaunted two green outfits and both the outfits were festivals-worthy. While one of her outfits was about pretty floral embroidery, the other attire was enhanced by intricate chikankari work. We have decoded her traditional outfits for some stunning fashion goals.

    Gauahar Khan's Green Embroidered Suit

    Recently, Gauahar Khan wore a kurta set that we so loved. Her attire consisted of a long kurta with a slit neckline and full sleeves and flared pyjamas. Her kurta featured floral embroidery in pink tones, which accentuated her kurta and the attire was also highlighted by sleek golden and pink linings. She teamed her attire with a matching dupatta. Her ensemble came from the label, Tasha. She accessorised her look with statement gold earrings and dainty bangles. Her makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Gauahar Khan's Green Gharara Set

    Gauahar Khan was also spotted in the city with Zaid Darbar and the diva wore a green gharara set that we so loved. Her attire featured a long-sleeved kurta that was highlighted by intricate chikankari embroidery, and on the sleeves too. She teamed her kurta with flared pyjamas, which were plain-hued and flared at the hem. Gauahar also wore a plain dupatta with her ensemble and accessorised her look with delicate studs. The makeup was dewy and the side-parted long tresses completed her look.

    So, which ensemble of Gauahar Khan did you like more? Let us know that.

    More GAUAHAR KHAN News

    Read more about: gauahar khan celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close