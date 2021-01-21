Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Or Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu, Which Couple’s Fashionable Look Is Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular and loved couples in the town. Recently, the duo made their first appearance as parents as they stepped out of their home and was snapped by the paparazzi. The two made fashionable statements in their chic outfits. While Virat was decked up in an-all black attire, Anushka flaunted her denim-on-denim look.

On the other side, the most stylish couple of Bollywood, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were also spotted twinning in their black numbers. While Karan sported black and white look, Bipasha looked pretty in her dotted dress.

So, let us take a close look at the outfits of both the couples and find which couple's look was more impressive.

Virat Kohli In Black And Anushka Sharma In Denim

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were snapped at a clinic making heads turn in their chic outfits. Virat was seen sporting black attire, which consisted of a full-sleeved buttoned-down shirt and matching loose pants. He teamed his black number with a pair of white shoes and upped his look with black reflectors and white mask.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma flaunted her denim-on-denim look, that consisted of a full-sleeved buttoned-down blue shirt and ankle-length blue jeans. Like Virat, Anushka also teamed her outfit with white sport shoes. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped her look with minimal jewellery and makeup.

Karan Singh Grover And Bipasha Basu In Black Outfits

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu gave us major couple fashion goals as they twinned in black outfits. Karan went for black and white look, which consisted of a plain black loose tee and oversized white jeans. He layered his tee with a quarter-sleeved black shrug and completed his look with a pair of white slippers. The actor notched up his look with rings and blue wrist watch while the black sunglasses, added stylish quotient to his look.

Bipasha Basu complemented her hubby in a matching coloured dress. It was a net-sleeved plunging-neckline baby doll dress, that featured tiny white dotted prints and ruffle detailing. She teamed her dress with yellow heels and upped her look with a few rings, black nail paint, and black handbag. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and elevated her look with stylish reflectors and pink lip shade.

So, which couple's fashionable look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.