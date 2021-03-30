Best Beauty Moments From 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021

Sanjana Sanghi Sanjana Sanghi looked very gorgeous at the star-studded event and she gave us best beauty moment. Not just her makeup look was stunning but her hairdo was equally amazing. Talking about her makeup first, well, the actress went for a bold eye look that was highlighted by black kohl, winged eyeliner, and smokey eye shadow. Soft blush and light pink lipstick spruced up her look. She went for grey nail paint, which matched with her outfit. She pulled up her tresses into a top knot and gave it a messy effect by not securing the ends into the bun.

Daisy Shah Daisy Shah's pink makeup look was as pretty as her gorgeous purple gown. She went for a flawless base that was highlighted by pink makeup. She applied pink eye shadow all over her lids and crease, and on her lower lash line as well. The actress coated her eyelashes with mascara and then wrapped up her look with pink blush and pink lip shade. He face and jawline were sharply contoured and highlighted. Coming to her hair, she pulled up all her tresses into a neat high bun.

Amruta Khanvilkar Amruta Khanvilkar caught all our attention at the Filmfare Awards with her bold makeup look. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were well filled and defined. However, it was her eye makeup look that stunned us. She applied two-toned kohl on her lower waterline - white followed by black. The diva went for brown and pink eye shadow shades and applied a nice coat of mascara to her false eyelashes. Pink blush and fuchsia pink lip tint elevated her look. Amruta let loose her side-parted heavily curled locks.

Tillotama Shome Tillotama Shome gave us major hairstyle goals at the 66th Filmfare Awards. She sported a dazzling braided hairdo and we so loved it. She made multiple braids on the front and then tied all of them back together to form another braided tail. On the makeup front, the actress opted for a minimal base marked by slight contouring, filled brows, black kohl, oodles of mascara, and light pink lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu looked like a princess in her glittery gown. Not just her gown but it was also her pretty flower-patterned crown on the top of her head that gave princess feel. She kept her tresses open and gave them perfect curls. Her makeup was marked by flawless base with slightly contoured and highlighted face and jawline. Her brows were filled while eyes were highlighted by black kohl and dark eye shadow. With pink lip shade, she rounded out her avatar.

Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia looked no less than a Barbie doll in her pretty pink gown. She teamed it with a sweet pink makeup and messy bun that upped her Barbie avatar. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the actress enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, a nice coat of mascara, and glossy pink lip shade. She pulled back her tresses into a messy bun and looked lovely.