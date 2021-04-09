So Gorgeous! Gauahar Khan Looks A Class Apart In Her Embroidered Saree And Gemstone Choker Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan was a vision to behold in her exquisite saree, which she wore for the mobile app launch event of The Park Holidays in New Delhi. Styled by Devki B, Gauahar's makeup and jewellery game accentuated her gorgeous traditional look. So, if you want to look a class apart at any event or wedding occasion, Gauahar Khan is the fashion inspiration you need.

So, the actress and model wore a saree that was by Prémya by Manishii and it was a chikankari number with intricate floral embroidery, particularly on the sheer palla of the saree and the border. Her saree was accentuated by thread-detailing at the hem and she teamed her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Gauahar looked amazing in her saree and she wore an elaborate choker set from Razwada Jewels, which upped her look. Her gold and diamond-studded choker was detailed with pink and green stones, and pearls. She also sported complemented jhumkis and ring to spruce up her style quotient.

The makeup was highlighted by matte red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted bun hairdo completed her look. Gauahar Khan looked pretty and so, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.