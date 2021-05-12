Just In
Patthar Wargi Song: Hina Khan Exudes Royalty In A Classy Silk Blue Midi Dress; Make It Yours in Just 3K
Hina Khan has been one of the most talked celebs in the Indian television industry, not just because of her brilliant acting prowess but also for her impeccable fashion sense. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress always manages to steal limelight for some or the other reason and currently, she is making headlines for her look in her upcoming song Patthar Wargi. Recently, some still pictures of the actress, dressed in a blue silk dress got viral and it's now doing rounds on the internet. Her dress looked super classy and sophisticated. Hina's royal dress is quite affordable and you can make it yours in just a few bucks. So, let us take a close a close look at her complete attire and know the actual price of her dress.
So, in the pictures, Hina Khan was seen dolled up in a V-neck elegant yet bold royal-blue midi dress, which came from the label Mazikien. Her lovely dress was accentuated by ruffle layer on bodice and proper pleats on the skirt. It also featured bishop sleeves followed by ruffled circular flounces. The keyhole neckline with a matching necktie, added stylish quotient to her look. Hina looked a class apart in her silk dress that costs just INR 2,950. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Hacked actress teamed her dress with pointed black heel sandals that came from the label FYOR India. She accessorised her look with a pair of delicate drop earrings and ring from Aurnument.
On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress sharply highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and coral-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted cascading curls and looked beautiful.
So, what do you think about this blue silk dress of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sayali Vidya's Instagram