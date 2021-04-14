Ramadan 2021: Hina Khan Shines Bright In A Pretty Yellow Suit As She Extends Wishes To Fans Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The holy month of Ramadan/Ramazan began in the evening of 13 April 2021. On such special occasion, TV-turned-actress Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans 'Ramadan Kareem'. The actress also gave a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival at home by sharing a few pictures of her, dressed in a bright yellow ethnic suit. Not only this, but Hina was also seen holding a plate full of dates and offering it to fans. She looked extremely pretty. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for festive goals.

So, in the pictures, Hina Khan was dressed to celebrate in a bright yellow beautiful ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by golden embroidery work done on the sleeves and on the neckline. She draped a matching equally-pretty dupatta over her head that featured a designer cut border. Her jewellery game was also strong. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress opted for a pair of lovely gold-toned jhumkis and silver and golden crystal-detailed bracelet-attached ring. She painted her nails blue and also wore a blue-stoned ring on the other hand.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina went for subtle base. Her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline were slightly highlighted by highlighter. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, mascara, orange shade eye shadow, a tint of soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Hacked actress pulled all her tresses with side-partition to one side and let them loose.

We absolutely loved this traditional look of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram