Hina Khan Glams Up With Copper Green Eye Shadow And Glossy Nude Lips; Get The Look In A Few Simple Steps!

Hina Khan has been taking her beauty game up a notch and it's her Instagram profile, that you need to take a look at for some inspiration. If you scroll through her feed, you'll find a lot of simple as well as quirky makeup looks of the actress that would keep you hooked. From minimal to glam, she has clearly mastered the art of nailing different makeup looks. Recently, the Hacked actress shared a new look from her latest photoshoot and took the glam quotient higher. As she sported a metallic co-ord set, she rightly teamed it with copper green eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and glossy nude lips. If you liked this look of hers, here's how you can ace it in just a few simple steps. Take a look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Copper blush

• Highlighter

• Copper green metallic eye shadow

• Brown eye shadow

• White eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Flat eye shadow brush

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black eye pencil

• Nude pink lip liner

• Nude pin lipstick

• Lip gloss

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Dip the contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones and nose.

• Apply copper blush on the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip the fluffy eye shadow brush in the brown eye shadow and apply it all over your lids and crease part. Keep blending until you get desired intensity.

• Drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

• Now, take some copper green metallic eye shadow on the flat eye shadow brush and apply it over your lids, just very close to your upper lash line. Keep the intensity light in the middle and dark on the outer corner of your eyes.

• Next, pick the white eye shadow and apply it on the tear-ducts part of your eyes.

• With black eye pencil, line your lower and upper waterline.

• Fill and define your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, fill in your lips using nude pink lip liner.

• Apply nude pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips and top it off with lip gloss.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram