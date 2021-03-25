Hina Khan’s New Pictures From Maldives In Colourful Beach Outfits Are Setting Major Vacay Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, Hina Khan went on a mini vacation to Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Though the actress is back to work in Mumbai now, but it seems like she is no mood to come out of that leisure zone. The actress has continuously been sharing her stunning pictures from the holiday on Instagram and we can't stop adoring them. Lately, Hina shared a set of new pictures from the beach, where she was seen slaying in colourful outfits with perfect accessories and setting major vacay goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Hina Khan In Blue Separates

Hina Khan sported blue separates, which consists of a full-sleeved notch-lapel crop blazer and high-waist ankle-length comfy matching pants. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neck piece and wrapped her look with pink lip shade. She let loose her straight tresses while the black and white striped hat and cat eye sunglasses, added cool quotient to her look.

Hina Khan In Bikini Bottoms And Crop Top

Hina Khan looked super stunning in a strapless white crop top, which was accentuated by intricate blue patterns and ruffled border. She teamed it up with green-hued bikini bottoms, that featured blue patches and floral prints. The Hacked actress upped her look with multiple gold-toned chain neck pieces and rings and rounded out her look with matte pink lip tint. The skin-hued big hat and white cat eye glasses, added stylish quotient to her look. She let loose her highlighted tresses.

Hina Khan In Orange Co-ord Set

Hina Khan was dressed to slay in a bright orange co-ord set, which consisted of a bralette top, comfy bottoms, and a cool shrug-type jacket. Her bralette top and jacket featured floral patterns on the half part and stripes on the remaining half part while her pants was accentuated by only striped patterns. The Unlock actress notched up her look with earthy-toned cool hat and stylish chain-detailed black cat eyeglasses. Hina let loose her highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with pink lip tint.

So, what do you think about these colourful outfits of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

