FDCI X LFW: Hina Khan Owns The Red Carpet In Manish Malhotra’s Exquisite Pastel Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television-turned-mainstream actress Hina Khan has never disappointed us with her sartorial choices as well as with her style. Whatever outfit she dons, she makes sure, she totally owns it by pulling it off with perfection, style, and elegance. Recently, Hina stepped on the red carpet of Lakme Fashion Week 2021 and left everyone stunned with her ravishing look. The gorgeous actress was seen slaying in designer Manish Malhotra's exquisite and pretty pastel lehenga and we couldn't take our eyes off her and her ravishing outfit. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan looked extremely gorgeous as she dazzled in a pastel-hued lehenga, which came from the ace designer Manish Malhotra's latest collection Nooraniyat 2021. Her beautiful flared lehenga was accentuated by shimmering leaf prints and embellished striped patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved square-neckline bold matching-patterned blouse and draped an equally pretty dupatta over her one shoulder. Her dupatta was heavily embellished with glitzy square patterns and we loved it. The Hacked actress completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a heavy choker neck piece, that had jade-green hued stone work. Hina's neck piece also came from the designer's label only.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low classic ponytail and looked elegant.

We absolutely loved this stunning look of Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra's lovely lehenga. The actress also took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the grand event. In the pictures, she was seen striking pose with the designer while slaying in his designed ensemble.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram