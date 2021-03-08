International Women’s Day 2021: New Generation Divas And Their Inspiring Makeup Game Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March every year not just to fight for women's rights but also to honour their achievements and their inspiring journey. Talking about the inspirational women, there are many divas in our Bollywood industry, who have been inspiring all the ladies in some or the other way. While some have taught us how to rule the world, some have beckoned us on how take care of ourselves by getting a proper skincare routine. These actresses have highly inspired us on the makeup front too, especially the newbies, who have been leaving no stone unturned to experiment with their makeup and coming up with unique and inspiring looks. Day by day, they are raising the makeup bars and turning out as beauty inspiration for the lovely ladies in the town.

So, as we celebrate International Women's Day 2021 today, take a look at the inspiring new generation actresses, who have taken the makeup game many notches higher with their stunning looks.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor has never failed to stun us with her makeup looks. Her love for minimal look is something we are all aware of and she has given us numerous beauty moments. Even in her subtle look, she looks the best and all thanks to her beautiful natural skin. Especially from the past few months, she has constantly been treating us with her gorgeous makeup looks on social media. Whenever she posts any picture on Instagram, it takes no time to make headlines. That's how amazing her looks are always! Nora Fatehi Born and raised in Canada, Nora Fatehi might have earned a lot of name, fame, and recognition today but looking back at her journey, well, it's wasn't easy for her. With her amazing dancing skills, the actress proved her mettle and impressed all. As she gave numerous dance tracks, she also explored herself out on the makeup front. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll find a lot of pictures from her photoshoots, where she has been raising glam quotient with her stunning beauty looks. Hina Khan Hina Khan is one of the most popular Indian Television actress, who has always been raising her voice for equal rights, be it for career opportunities or for pulling off the big designers' outfit. There is no doubt, Hina has broken all the norms and proved that given a chance, she can always leave everyone stunned by nailing different looks. In fact, she is among the rare actresses, whose makeup game has always been the talk of the town. From trying out different eyeliner colours to going dramatic with eyeshadow, she has done all and inspired us. Disha Patani Disha Patani is a great inspiration for all of us in true sense. Apart from being a great actress, she also experts in dance and makeup. The actress is a big makeup enthusiast and often shares videos on her Instagram and YouTube channel. She not just shows off her makeup looks but also shares the tutorial videos to inspire her fans. The actress also has the healthy skin routine, which is also inspiring and it has become very important part of life for everyone in today' world.

These divas definitely have inspired us with their makeup looks and experimental games and we're sure they have a lot more in store for us. What do you think about them? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram