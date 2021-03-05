Hina Khan Lights Up Our Summer Mood As She Flaunts Printed Blue Co-ord Set In Her Latest Post On Instagram Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are here and so is the time to switch ourselves to light colours and mini dresses and take proper advantage of the season. And guess what, popular Indian Television actress Hina Khan agrees with us and for the proof we have her latest post on Instagram. Recently, the diva took to her handle and posted a set of pictures, where she was seen sporting printed blue co-ords. With her such comfy look in an easy breezy outfit, she gave us major summer fashion goals and we can't wait to switch our summer mode on. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in white co-ord set, which was accentuated by intricate leaf-shaped patterns from dark blue colour. Her set consisted of a strappy plunging-neckline crop top that she layered with a matching puff-sleeved open-front jacket. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her top and jacket with a high-waist same-patterned pencil mini skirt. She completed her look with a pair of pointed neutral-toned heels and accessorised her look with two gold-toned chain neck pieces and rings.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and dark matte lip shade. The Hacked actress let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this co-ord dress of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram