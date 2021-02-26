Hina Khan’s Sophisticated And Classy White Dress Makes Perfect Number For Office Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

If there is any actress in the Indian Television industry who always has a fashion goal for us, it's Hina Khan. Whether you are going for a weekend party or looking for a wedding perfect number, just scroll through her Instagram feed and you'll definitely get the best fashion inspiration from there. Recently, the Hacked actress shared a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot and gave outfit idea for office parties. She was dressed to slay in a sophisticated and classy white dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Hina Khan was decked up in a full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging-neckline white dress, which came from the label Lavish Alice. Her plain body-hugging mini dress featured subtle striped accents on the waist. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her classy dress with a pair of pointed blush-pink pumps from Augustha. She accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and rings that came from Divinus Creations.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Hina sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle black kohl, glittering blue eyeshadow, red eyeshadow, mascara, soft blush, and nude-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.



Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram