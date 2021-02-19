Hina Khan In Deep Purple And Karishma Tanna In Blush Pink, Whose Lehenga Makes For An Ideal Wedding Number? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Wedding season is here and now it's time to upgrade your wardrobe with stunning lehenags. If you are looking for an inspiration, well, who better can give you that than the celebrities. Recently, Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna took to their Instagram feed to share a set of pictures from their latest photo shoot in their gorgeous lehenga and shelled out major wedding fashion goals. While Hina slayed in a deep purple lehenga, Karishma, on the other hand, grabbed eyeballs in a blush pink number. So, let us take a close look at their lehengas and find the ideal one for ourselves.

Hina Khan In A Deep Purple Lehenga

Hina Khan was dressed in a deep purple chevron lehenga by Prathyusha Garimella, which costs INR 96,800. Her lehenga was accentuated by zig-zag golden embellished patterns. Styled by Sayali Vidya, she actress teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved U-neckline backless choli, that too was intricately embroidered with golden thread. The Hacked actress completed her look with an equally pretty dupatta. She accessorised her look with white pearls detailed gold-toned maang tikka, multi-layered choker, bracelet, and rings. Her jewellery came from Beads N Jewels, Aquamarine, and Minerali Store. Hina let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, mascara, golden eye shadow, and glossy red lip tint.

Karishma Tanna In A Blush Pink Lehenga

Karishma Tanna sported an extremely beautiful blush pink lehenga, which was designed by noted designer Neeta Lulla. Her lehenga was intricately and heavily printed with designer golden striped accents. Styled by Saachi Vijaywargia, she teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plain choli and draped a matching dupatta, that had embellished border. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of white juttis and upped her look with pink pearls detailed jhumkis, pink pearls and blue stones detailed exquisite necklace, and ring from Anmol. Karishma let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and elevated her look with filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, shiny eyeshadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, whose lehenga will you pick for upcoming wedding? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna's Instagram