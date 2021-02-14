Just In
Valentine’s Day 2021: Celebrities-Approved Easy And Cute Hairstyle Ideas For The Special Date Night
The most awaited day for the lovebirds, Valentine's day is finally here! While you have been focussing only on outfits and makeup to impress your man, let us tell you there's a lot that can be done with hair to grab his attention and make him go crazy. Men love women hair when flaunted and set well. So, now is the time you need to focus on getting the hairstyle right. It's tricky to choose the ideal hairstyle for the V day and while you may have no idea of where to get the inspiration from, but we do have! We picked out the easy and cute celebrity-approved hairstyles, which you can sport on your special date night. Keep scrolling to discover the Valentine's day hairstyle that's best for you.
Hina Khan’s Half Up Bun Hairstyle
Be it makeup or hairstyle, Hina Khan always comes to our rescue. And when it's about the Valentine's day, how could her name not come in the list. For one of her photoshoots, the actress wore a half up bun hairstyle and looked cute and pretty. To create this hairstyle, pull all your front and side hair back near the crown of the head and create a half ponytail. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to create a small bun. Secure it will bobby pins. To get the finishing look, straighten the rest of your hair with hair straightener. Pull out the bangs from the front and your hairstyle is ready.
Yashika Aannand’s Side Braid Hairstyle
This hairstyle of Yashika Aannand's is quite easy and effortless. It's the perfect hairstyle to make, especially when you're running late. To create it, first part your hair from the middle. Now, starting from the either side of your hair, create a braid. To create the braid, take out the three sections of your hair from the front. Cross the sections on one another while going backwards. Remember to add a section of hair in your braid every time you cross them. Once your braid is ready, secure it with bobby pins or a cute hair clip. Repeat the same process on the other side of your hair. Your hairstyle is now ready. Make use of hair straightener to add finishing to your look.
Genelia D’Souza’s Front Braid Half Hairdo
This hairstyle of Genelia D'Souza's is the cutest of all and also looks creative and unique. As pretty and stylish it looks, it's also time consuming. To create this hairstyle, first part your hair into two sections from the middle. Now, take out two sections from the topmost part of your hair. Starting with the first section, divide it into three parts. Start braiding it towards the back by criss-crossing them over one another. Once you reach near the crown part of your head, secure the braid with bobby pins. Create the same braid from another section and secure this one too with bobby pins. Once you are done with both the braids, tie them together to create a small and thin ponytail. Add curls to your remaining loose hair.
Nushrat Bharucha’s Side Swept Hairstyle
If you are the one who don't like experimenting with your hair and usually keeps them open, this Nushrat Bharucha-inspired hairstyle is for you. You can definitely leave your hair open with some curls done, but since it's Valentine's day, giving it a romantic and nice twist is much needed. All you have to do is first, part your hair from the side to give it a fluffy look. Pull all your hair to one side and add some curls with the help of curling iron. On the other side, secure your hair back with the help of a hair clip, to create a neat look. Let your bangs frame your face.
So, which hairstyle would you like to sport on the V day? Let us know that in the comment section.