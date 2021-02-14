Valentine’s Day 2021: Celebrities-Approved Easy And Cute Hairstyle Ideas For The Special Date Night

Hina Khan’s Half Up Bun Hairstyle Be it makeup or hairstyle, Hina Khan always comes to our rescue. And when it's about the Valentine's day, how could her name not come in the list. For one of her photoshoots, the actress wore a half up bun hairstyle and looked cute and pretty. To create this hairstyle, pull all your front and side hair back near the crown of the head and create a half ponytail. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to create a small bun. Secure it will bobby pins. To get the finishing look, straighten the rest of your hair with hair straightener. Pull out the bangs from the front and your hairstyle is ready.

Yashika Aannand’s Side Braid Hairstyle This hairstyle of Yashika Aannand's is quite easy and effortless. It's the perfect hairstyle to make, especially when you're running late. To create it, first part your hair from the middle. Now, starting from the either side of your hair, create a braid. To create the braid, take out the three sections of your hair from the front. Cross the sections on one another while going backwards. Remember to add a section of hair in your braid every time you cross them. Once your braid is ready, secure it with bobby pins or a cute hair clip. Repeat the same process on the other side of your hair. Your hairstyle is now ready. Make use of hair straightener to add finishing to your look.

Genelia D’Souza’s Front Braid Half Hairdo This hairstyle of Genelia D'Souza's is the cutest of all and also looks creative and unique. As pretty and stylish it looks, it's also time consuming. To create this hairstyle, first part your hair into two sections from the middle. Now, take out two sections from the topmost part of your hair. Starting with the first section, divide it into three parts. Start braiding it towards the back by criss-crossing them over one another. Once you reach near the crown part of your head, secure the braid with bobby pins. Create the same braid from another section and secure this one too with bobby pins. Once you are done with both the braids, tie them together to create a small and thin ponytail. Add curls to your remaining loose hair.