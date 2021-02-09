Sophie Choudry, Nushrat Bharucha And Karishma Tanna Flaunt Style In Their Western Dress, Pick Your Favourite! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Praful Patel's daughter, Poorna Patel recently hosted a party in Mumbai, where many B-town celebrities arrived and flaunted their chic outfits. Among all were pretty ladies Sophie Choudry, Nushrat Bharucha, and Karishma Tanna, who slayed in their pretty dresses and made heads turn. While Sophie and Karishma opted for neon-pink and blue mini dresses respectively, Nushrat, flaunted style in pink co-ords and white blazer. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and pick our favourite one for upcoming party.

Nushrat Bharucha In Pink Co-ords And White Blazer

Nushrat Bharucha left us speechless with her stylish look at the party. She sported light-pink hued co-ords, which consisted of a plunging-neckline chain-detailed crop top and matching high-waist shorts. Her outfit was accentuated by ruffled accents and silver buttons. The actress topped off her outfit with a full-sleeved open-front white blazer and looked a class apart. She completed her look with neutral-toned sandals and accessorised her look with pearl studs and few rings. Nushrat matched her outfit with an off-white printed purse. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Karishma Tanna In A Blue Wrap Dress

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a half-sleeved royal-blue wrap dress, which featured overlap detailing and side knot. She teamed her dress with a pair of funky black and white dots printed heels and upped her look with a gold-toned chain neck piece, ring, and a sling bag. The diva let loose her side-parted heavy curls and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sophie Choudry In A Neon-Pink Dress

Sophie Choudry dazzled in a neon-pink hued plunging-neckline off-shoulder dress. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by asymmetrical cut border and she completed her look with a pair of shimmering pointed heels. The star singer notched up her look with silver-toned hoops, a wrist watch, and sequin wallet. Sophie let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and wrapped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, blue-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, whose dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.