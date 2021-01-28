From Kajol To Kiara Advani, The Dazzling Divas Who Will Inspire You To Slay It In Pants

Kajol’s Patterned Jumpsuit For the promotions of Tribhanga on Netflix, Kajol wore an Ikai by Ragini Ahuja jumpsuit. Priced at INR 19,100, Kajol's teal-green jumpsuit was from the Grid I Shibori collection of the label. Her jumpsuit was crafted from cotton and the collared outfit with a complementing belt was enhanced by intricate patterns. She teamed her ensemble with strappy sandals, which went well with her outfit. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she accentuated her look with large gold hoops and a chic ring from Misho. Her makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Her outfit seemed ideal for formal occasions or brunch dates.

Samantha Akkineni’s Polka-Dots Pants Set Samantha Akkineni looked amazing as ever in her polka-dotted pants set, which came from the label, Three. She wore a Short Top Co-ord - Mustard set from the label that was priced at INR 11,400. Crafted from cotton twill, her attire was mustard-hued and featured a collared and folded shirt with a patch pocket detail. She paired her top with matching flared pants. She teamed her ensemble with glass sandals, which complemented her outfit. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, she wore sassy gold studs and an eye-catching ring from Misho. The makeup was marked by minty-pink lip shade, meticulously-contoured cheekbones, and watery-silver eye shadow. The short hairdo rounded out her look and we felt her ensemble seemed perfect for parties.

Amrita Puri’s Draped Jumpsuit Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Amrita Puri was a vision in her bold blue outfit that came from the label, Zwaan. Priced at INR 23,600, she wore a Royal Blue Draped Jumpsuit with Belt from the label. The jumpsuit featured a halter and textured bodice-drape that was panelled and floor-length. The structured pants were teamed with a belt by the actress. She upped her look with a pair of dainty studs from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The sleek ponytail completed her stylish look, which she sported for a talk show with Priyanka Shirodkar Ajwani. Her outfit was simply fabulous and seemed perfect for evening semi-formal parties and cocktail nights.

Sophie Choudry’s Yellow Cape Set Want to wear something yellow but something different for the Haldi ceremony of a friend? Well, Sophie Choudry's cape set is what you should invest in. Sophie graced the launch of the new Mumbai store of the designer, Bhumika Grover and wore a mirror cape set designed by her. Her ensemble was splashed in sunshine-yellow hue and consisted of a cropped mirror-work blouse and high-waist flared pants. She paired her vibrant outfit with a sunshine-yellow cape that was accentuated by intricate mirror-work. She notched up her look with gold earrings and the makeup was marked by bright pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and pink cheekbones. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look of the day.

Kirti Kulhari’s Grey Pants Set For the promotions of Girl On The Train, Kirti Kulhari wore a grey outfit that came from the label, Chola by Sohaya Misra. Her ensemble seemed ideal for events and evening café outings and consisted of a drape top and pants. The asymmetrical drape was collared and featured checkered patterns and the pants were ankle-length. She teamed her outfit with pointed boots from Zara. She wore chic gold rings from Eurumme Jewellery. The nails were painted grey and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl with pink eye shadow. The side-parted short hairdo completed her avatar. The actress was styled by Who Wore What When.