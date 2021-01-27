Karishma Tanna’s Eyeliner-Free Glossy Make-Up Will Soon Be Your Go-To Party Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna's Instagram feed is all about inspiring others. If you scroll through it, you will find a lot of pictures and videos from her fitness routines, fashion photoshoots, and especially her beauty looks. The actress keeps sharing a lot of pictures of her makeup looks, be it glam or subtle. So, if you ever need makeup inspiration, you know where you have to go!

Recently, the Sanju actress gave us major party makeup goals. By party, we don't only mean the weekend disco party but also the wedding functions. In her latest post, she was seen wearing eyeliner-free glossy make-up look that was highlighted by shimmery eyes, mascara, and pink lip shade. Well, there's no denying the fact that applying the eyeliner perfectly often gets challenging especially when you are already late for the party. At the last moment, either you waste a lot of time in getting it right or spoil your eye makeup completely. So, to rescue yourself with such last moment hassles, all you need to follow is Karishma Tanna's makeup look as her makeup looks glam, bold, and stunning, even without the eyeliner. Here's how you can recreate this look of hers.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Clear gloss

• Highlighter

• Nude eye shadow

• Eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink lipstick

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck and blend it in using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Dust the setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving to the eyes, take some nude eye shadow on the eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease and lids. Blend it well to avoid harsh lines and to give it a softer tone.

• Now apply the clear gloss over your lids, your crease, and on the tear-duct to get the glossy eye look.

• Apply some black kohl on the waterline.

• Next, apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Take the pink lipstick and apply it on the upper and lower part of your lips.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the makeup in place.

