Nushrat Bharucha's Bright Blue Bodycon Dress Will Surely Kick Away Your Monday Blues Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha has come a long way in her career and has secured her place in the industry within a very short span of time. Apart from giving some amazing hits, she has also impressed us with her fashion choices. Especially during recent times, we have seen her taking her sartorial game a notch higher and making to our best dressed list. From kurta ensembles to mini dresses, she has been taking internet by storm with her wow-worthy pictures.

Recently, Nushrat took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures from her latest photo shoot as she got ready for her appearance in an Indian television show. Decked up in a bright blue bodycon dress, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress looked super stunning and took away our Monday blues. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Nushrat Bharucha was dressed to slay in a full one sleeve bright-blue plain dress, which came from The House Of Exotique. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats on the bottom half while the high-low hemline added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her gorgeous dress with a pair of golden high heels that had cross-detailing on the front. The Chhalaang actress accessorised her look with white pearl detailed gold-toned earrings that came from the label Slate by Vasundhara.

On the make-up front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Nushrat slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, softly kohled eyes, light-pink eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress pulled all her side-parted highlighted curled locks to one side and let them loose while from the other side, she pulled back few front tresses and secured with hair pin.

We absolutely loved this blue dress of Nushrat Bharucha and she looked ravishing in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram