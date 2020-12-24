Nushrat Bharucha Stylishly Slays Her Black And White Ensemble And We Can’t Wait To Take Styling Tips From Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Nushrat Bharucha has always impressed us with her sartorial choices but in the past few months, we have noticed that the diva has taken her fashion game a notch higher. Not just her outfits look impressive but also the way she styles and carries it, make us want to take fashion lessons from her. Recently again, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress left us stunned with her latest look. She shared a set of pictures on her Instagram, where she was seen slaying in a black and white kurta-sharara ensemble. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Nushrat Bharucha was decked up in a pretty while ethnic ensemble by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, which was accentuated by different intricate black prints. Her ensemble consisted of a V-shaped neckline peplum kurti that featured circular flounce on the sleeves. Styled by Nidhi Jeswani, she teamed her kurti with matching flared floor-sweeping sharara. The Chhalaang actress accessorised her look with silver-toned chain neckpieces that came from Amrapali.

Nushrat's make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, black smoky eyes, heavy kohl, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Dream Girl actress let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses and looked gorgeous as ever.

We absolutely loved this outfit and look of Nushrat Bharucha. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha