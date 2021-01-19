Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha Or Elli AvrRam, Whose Mini Dress Is The Best? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whether at the airport or on the red carpet or on the casual day-outs, Bollywood actresses leave no stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward wherever they go. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, and Elli AvrRam were spotted at different places, flaunting mini dresses. While Shilpa shelled out winter fashion goals in her hoodie dress and Pooja, made a stylish statement in her checked dress, Nushrat and Elli, on other hand, exuded comfy vibes in their easy-breezy numbers. So, let us take a close look at their dresses and find whose dress looked the best.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Black Hoodie Dress Shilpa Shetty gave major winter fashion goals in her full-sleeved black hoodie dress. Her mini dress was accentuated by side pockets and graphic print at the back. She teamed her dress with a pair of black boots and upped her look with minimal jewellery, red nail paint, and a matching handbag that featured golden patterns. The diva pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining highlighted tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Pooja Hegde In A Green Checked Dress Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport flaunting a full-sleeved plunging-neckline dark-green mini dress, which was accentuated by ruffled border. Her dress featured checked patterns from black, white, and purple colour. She teamed her stylish dress with black flip flops and completed her look with a brown-hued cross-body purse. Pooja let loose her side-parted straight highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, pink eye shadow, and black mask. Nushrat Bharucha In A White Shirt Dress Nushrat Bharucha sported a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down white shirt dress and exuded comfy vibes in it. Her mini loose dress had puffed shoulder and ruffle-detailing on the sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of white sports shoes and went jewellery-free. The actress notched up her look with a round-shaped black sling bag that looked cute and stylish. Nushrat left her side-parted straight tresses loose and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Elli AvrRam In A Blue Belted Dress Elli AvrRam was decked up in a half-sleeved stylish-collar light-blue mini dress and looked pretty in it. Her comfy dress had a matching band-type knotted belt that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of white shoes and notched up her look with a chain neckpiece and ring while the heart-shaped black purse, added fashion quotient. Elli let loose her pink-highlighted wavy tresses and rounded out her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, pink blush, and maroon lip shade.

We really liked the dresses of all the actresses. Each actress gave us fashion goals for different event but we absolutely loved Shilpa Shetty's hoodie dress. What do you think about their dresses? Whose dress did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.