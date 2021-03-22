FDCI x LFW: Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza, And Other Celeb Showstoppers Fashion From The Fashion Week Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

While the popularity of celebrity showstoppers is on a decline, the jointly-organised FDCI x LFW gave us a few glimpses of celeb showstoppers. Actresses including Ananya Panday, Lara Dutta, Divya Khosla Kumar, Athiya Shetty, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aahana Kumra, and Dia Mirza walked the ramp in their outfits. So, let's review celebrity showstoppers wardrobe from the recently-concluded fashion show.

Ananya Panday's Skirt Set

At the grand finale of the FDCI x LFW, the Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva presented her collection at the collaborative fashion week. Ananya Panday was the showstopper. She wore a cropped top and high-waist skirt, which featured a nude-toned crop top and a high-waist skirt. The crop top was accentuated by balloon sleeves and round-necked. The skirt was enhanced by geometrical and colourful patterns in myriad hues. Ananya accessorised her look with quirky earrings. She paired her ensemble with brown-toned peep-hole sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup marked by red lip shade was actually what upped her gorgeous look. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Pooja Hegde's Blue Lehenga

Pooja Hegde wore one of the most gorgeous lehengas as she walked the ramp for Varun Chakkilam Label. It was a stunning lehenga with geometric-patterned blue and ivory blouse that she paired with a voluminous skirt marked by nature-inspired patterns. She teamed her ensemble with a sheer net dupatta with complementing border. Her styling and make-up were done to perfection. The statement floral neckpiece spruced up her look. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and blue eye shadow. The partly-tied copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Lara Dutta's Mekhela Chador

Former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta flaunted a mekhela chador and she was a vision to behold in her ensemble. She walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta and her attire was ivory-hued with subtle patterns. We also loved the bold orange and blue patterned accents on her fall and palla. She teamed her attire with a full-sleeved white-hued blouse. Lara's accessories included elaborate gold earrings and her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.

Divya Khosla Kumar's Soft Golden Lehenga

Divya Khosla Kumar also gave us a unique wedding outfit goal with her lehenga, as she walked the ramp for Shaveta & Anuj. Her lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved embellished blouse with silver detailing and the voluminous skirt was accentuated by architectural-inspired patterns. She also wore a soft gold and silver dupatta with her attire. Her look seemed jewellery-free but the makeup with pink lip shade and meticulous contouring notched up her look. The middle-parted short-length tresses completed her look.

Hina Khan's Royal-Blue Lehenga

Hina Khan, who stunned us with her lehenga look as she graced Manish Malhotra's show, was also a showstopper for the label, Tatwamm. She wore a velvet royal-blue lehenga that was accentuated by intricately-done elephant motifs and draped a patterned dupatta with her ensemble. She notched up her look with a delicate nose ring and the makeup was subtle with muted pink lip shade and highlighted eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Aahana Kumra's Red Traditional Ensemble

Aahana Kumra was the showstopper for designer Gazal Mishra and she wore a traditional attire that was brick-red in colour and accentuated by intricate accents. It was a stunning kalidaar set with ruffled layers and statement flowy sleeves. She elevated her look with silver jewellery that consisted of a neckpiece and maangtikka. The makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted copper tresses completed her look.

Dia Mirza's Patterned Saree

Dia Mirza looked a class apart in her saree, which she wore for the brand, Taneira. Impeccably draped, her saree was gorgeously patterned with nature-inspired accents and featured a silk border. Not only her saree was stunning, her half-sleeved blouse enhanced by intricate patterns and subtle embellishments also impressed us. She wore a chic neckpiece and statement earrings that upped her look. The makeup was marked by soft pink lip shade and dark kohl. The side-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Athiya Shetty's Lemon-Yellow Separates

Athiya Shetty looked pretty in her summery separates. She walked the ramp for Payal Singhal and her ensemble consisting of a cropped blouse, voluminous skirt, and half-sleeved jacket, was accentuated by a mélange of floral patterns in different hues. She wore large beaded hoops to up her look and the makeup was highlighted by dewy red lip shade. The middle-parted hairdo wrapped up her avatar.

So, whose showstopper look did you like the most? Let us know that.