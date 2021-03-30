Hina Khan’s Colourful Co-ord Sets Are All You Need To Upgrade Your Vacation Fashion Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since Hina Khan has come back from her Maldives vacation, she has been taking the internet by storm by sharing her stunning pictures one after the other. However, her latest set of pictures will give you major vacay goals as she made colourful splash in her two pretty easy-breezy co-ord sets. While one was yellow and green printed long separates, the other was printed pink beach-perfect set. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for style inspiration.

Hina Khan In Printed Yellow And Green Separates

Hina Khan looked radiant in her white separates, which were accentuated by yellow and green patterns. Her set consisted of a one-shoulder tie-up knotted top and matching high-waist breezy skirt that featured ruffled border and a thigh-high side slit. The actress completed her look with a pair of slippers and accessorised her look with gold-toned chain neck pieces while the big yellow hat and oversized white framed sunglasses added style to her look. With nude lip shade and open tresses, Hina rounded out her look.

Hina Khan In Printed Pink Co-ord Set

Hina Khan sported pink co-ord set, which was accentuated by dotted prints. Her set consisted of a pretty knotted bralette, bikini bottoms, and a matching half-sleeved shrug. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress went accessory-free and instead upped her look with oversized black sunglasses. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with nude lip shade.

So, what do you think about these colourful outfits of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram