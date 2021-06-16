Hair Tutorial: Hina Khan Has 3 Easy Hairstyle Ideas For Girls With Short Hair Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan is a brilliant actress but let's admit she's a great beauty influencer too. The actress' Instagram feed is all about beauty goals and not to forget, she also runs a YouTube channel, where she keeps posting makeup and hairstyle tutorial videos to inspire her fans. From hair-care routines to numerous styling ideas, the diva has got us covered with some really amazing hair hacks. Recently, Hina yet again came up with a video and gave 3 easy hairstyle ideas for girls with short hair. So, let us take a look at her all three hairstyles for major goals.

Hairstyle Number 1: Twisted Ponytail

So, the first hairstyle idea she gave us was the twisted ponytail. Usually, when we tie our short hair into a ponytail, it turns out to be very tiny and not fuller. So, this hairstyle hack by Hina Khan is going to be super beneficial for all those facing such issues. Firstly, Hina parted her hair from the centre and then she pulled it back to tie it into a high ponytail. While tying the elastic on her ponytail, the actress divided the hair into two equal parts and secured the upper part with elastic. This helped her making her ponytail look fuller and voluminous.

Hairstyle Number 2: Twisted Half Hairdo

So, the second hairstyle for short hair recommended by Hina Khan was the half hairdo. For that, she took her half of her hair back and secured it with an elastic. She twisted her half ponytail and created a loop twist of her hair in the loop. Hina then pulled out hair strands from the front to frame her face. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress also suggested to accessorise hair with a hair accessory.

Hairstyle Number 2: Twisted Bubble Hairstyle

So, the third hairstyle, which Hina Khan aced was the twisted bubble hairstyle. To create the hairstyle, she styled her hair into the same twisted half hairdo. Then, to create bubbles, she picked a few elastics and in every few inches, she tied an elastic. If you've short hair, you'll probably end up creating 3-4 bubbles. Once the bubbles are ready, it's time to loop twist your hair in the same way you did before. Style your strands and use some setting spray to ensure everything is kept in place.

So, what do you think about these hairstyles ideas inspired by Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 16:45 [IST]