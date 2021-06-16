Just In
- 2 hrs ago Haseen Dillruba Promotions: Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Two Gorgeous Sarees; Which Saree Did You Like More?
- 3 hrs ago Ananya Panday And Her Dog Flash Give Twinning Moment In Red As They Pose For Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar
- 5 hrs ago Ray Promotions: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Inspires Street-Style Fashion With His Colourful Patchwork Jacket
- 6 hrs ago Aamna Sharif’s Bright Yellow Co-ords And Powder-Blue Lehenga Will Refresh Your Mood In Seconds
Don't Miss
- Movies Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Says ‘My Father Is My Only True Inspiration In Life’
- News India is adaptable, agile even during pandemic: PM Modi at fifth edition of VivaTech
- Technology itel Announces Magic 2 4G Feature Phone In India; Price Set At Rs. 2,349
- Finance What Is The Difference Between Absolute And Annualised Return?
- Automobiles Revolt Electric Bike Bookings Reopen From June 18 In Six Cities: Here’s How To Book One
- Sports Arsenal Premier League fixtures in full: Gunners go to promoted Brentford before early double test
- Education Study Abroad 2021: Check Out The Countries Reopening For International Students
- Travel Top 5 Indian Destinations To Travel With Friends In June
Hair Tutorial: Hina Khan Has 3 Easy Hairstyle Ideas For Girls With Short Hair
Hina Khan is a brilliant actress but let's admit she's a great beauty influencer too. The actress' Instagram feed is all about beauty goals and not to forget, she also runs a YouTube channel, where she keeps posting makeup and hairstyle tutorial videos to inspire her fans. From hair-care routines to numerous styling ideas, the diva has got us covered with some really amazing hair hacks. Recently, Hina yet again came up with a video and gave 3 easy hairstyle ideas for girls with short hair. So, let us take a look at her all three hairstyles for major goals.
Hairstyle Number 1: Twisted Ponytail
So, the first hairstyle idea she gave us was the twisted ponytail. Usually, when we tie our short hair into a ponytail, it turns out to be very tiny and not fuller. So, this hairstyle hack by Hina Khan is going to be super beneficial for all those facing such issues. Firstly, Hina parted her hair from the centre and then she pulled it back to tie it into a high ponytail. While tying the elastic on her ponytail, the actress divided the hair into two equal parts and secured the upper part with elastic. This helped her making her ponytail look fuller and voluminous.
Hairstyle Number 2: Twisted Half Hairdo
So, the second hairstyle for short hair recommended by Hina Khan was the half hairdo. For that, she took her half of her hair back and secured it with an elastic. She twisted her half ponytail and created a loop twist of her hair in the loop. Hina then pulled out hair strands from the front to frame her face. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress also suggested to accessorise hair with a hair accessory.
Hairstyle Number 2: Twisted Bubble Hairstyle
So, the third hairstyle, which Hina Khan aced was the twisted bubble hairstyle. To create the hairstyle, she styled her hair into the same twisted half hairdo. Then, to create bubbles, she picked a few elastics and in every few inches, she tied an elastic. If you've short hair, you'll probably end up creating 3-4 bubbles. Once the bubbles are ready, it's time to loop twist your hair in the same way you did before. Style your strands and use some setting spray to ensure everything is kept in place.
So, what do you think about these hairstyles ideas inspired by Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.