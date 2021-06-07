Baarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh’s Chemistry Melt Hearts But Her Costumes Totally Stand Out! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Recently, a romantic music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana, starring Indian Television heartthrobs Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh was dropped on the internet. Crooned by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev, the romantic melody narrated the story of a celebrity couple and showed the sizzling chemistry between the two stars that melted many hearts. But what stood out the most for us was Hina Khan's costumes. From her outfits to hairbands to jewellery, everything was so perfect and on-point. So, let us take a look at some of her outfits (with accessories) from the song and decode it.

Hina Khan In A Blush-Pink Jumpsuit Hina Khan sported a cold-shoulder blush-pink hued above knee-length jumpsuit-type garment. It was accentuated by subtle purple and green accents and featured knotted detailing at the waist. She teamed it with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look with rings and bracelet. The actress let loose her straight highlighted tresses and wore a cute headband that was heavily detailed with colourful fabrics, beads, and stone work. Filled brows, light eye shadow, mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Hina Khan In A Printed Black Dress Hina Khan donned a deep round-neck body-hugging dress, which was accentuated by black and white prints and ruffle detailing on shoulders. She teamed her dress with a pair of long flowers drop earrings and ring and elevated her look with filled brows, light eye shadow, mascara, and light glossy lip shade. Hina let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and looked stunning. Hina Khan In A Blue And White Dress Hina Khan looked very pretty in a fit and flare short dress, which was accentuated by black and white dotted prints. The upper half part of her dress featured a white shirt with lantern sleeves while the lower part of her dress featured pleated skirt. She completed her look with white heels and notched up her look with white-pearls detailed earrings. Flawless base marked by filled brows, mascara, light eye shadow, and matte nude-pink lipstick, enhanced her look. She tied her beautiful hair into half hairdo. Hina Khan In An Off-Shoulder Top And Denim Skirt Hina Khan donned an oversized pastel-blue coloured top, which featured off-shoulder style from one side with black buttons. She tucked her top with a dark-toned mini denim skirt and completed her look with brown heels. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of star-shaped earrings that caught all our attention. She let loose her tresses and wrapped up her look with dewy makeup look.

