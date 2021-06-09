Hina Khan Gives Summer Goals In Her Under 4K Green Ruffle Dress But Her ‘Sexy’ Hair Pin Is Worth-Stealing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hina Khan has constantly been in the headlines these days for her music videos. Her latest music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana with Shaheer Sheikh received immense love and success from the fans. However, her recent fashion statement in an aquamarine green dress is another reason that is taking internet by storm. Hina shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram feed, flaunting her gorgeous ruffle dress and giving summer fashion goals. But when our eyes went to her hair, we couldn't stop ourselves adoring her sassy 'Sexy' hairpin. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, in the latest picture, Hina Khan was seen dressed in a one shoulder aquamarine green midi dress, which came from the label Forever New India and costs Rs. 3,495 approximately. Her lovely dress was accentuated by subtle white prints, ruffle detailing on the shoulder, and asymmetrical tiered ruffle hem. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress's dress had flattering gathered waist, which added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of pointed nude-shade heels, that came from Charles & Keith. Hina accessorised her look with gold-toned hoop earrings and white-pearls detailed rings that came from Antarez Jewels.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of primer, luminous foundation, and concealer, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, and overlined matte light pink lipstick, spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and wore a cute side hairpin that had 'Sexy' written on it.

We absolutely loved this dress and hairpin of Hina Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram