Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020: From Eye Makeup To Pretty Hairstyle, Hina Khan Nailed Her Look To Perfection

Trust Hina Khan to give your perfect make-up and hair goals and she will never let you down. There has hardly been a time when the diva would have disappointed us with her look. She is always seen putting her best beauty foot forward and making statements. In fact, she is among the rare actresses in the industry whose experiments have always turned out to be successful and impressive. From trying our different eyeliners to creating dazzling hairdos, she has been setting major goals for all the ladies in the town.

Recently, Hina walked the ramp as showstopper for Karleo By Vit N Rich at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2020 and left us stunned with her gorgeous look. Dressed in a beautiful white gown, she made for a perfect Christian bride. The diva teamed her attire with minimal base marked by matching eye makeup and a lovely hairdo adorned with a pretty accessory. She looked gorgeous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her full attire, makeup, and hairstyle, and decode it.

So, Hina Khan kept her base minimal and subtle. With the light proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. She perfectly filled her brows and kept it thick as well as pointed. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress softly applied black kohl on her waterline and applied a good coat of mascara on her eye lashes. She opted for white eye shadow colour and blended it all over her crease, lids, inner corner of her eyes, and tear-ducts. Hina dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well. She highlighted her cheekbones with light pink blush and finished off her look with light-pink lipstick.

Coming to her hairstyle, Hina went for side partition and pulled back her tresses into a half hairdo. Her remaining highlighted tresses were left loose and so she beautifully added curls to them with the help of curler. The diva spritz off some hair spray on her tresses that not only locked her hair in place but also added shine to it. Later, she adorned her hair with delicate crystal-detailed silver-toned accessory that upped her look.

As far as her attire is concerned, Hina sported a beautiful voluminous white bridal gown, which was accentuated by floral embroidered patterns and lace work. She tucked a net dupatta to her hair that went down like a veil and formed a long train.

Hina Khan's entire look was on-point and we absolutely loved it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan