Your Modern Saree Goals Ft. Hina Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia draped contemporary sarees recently and while one diva wore a sequin saree, the other diva made a strong case for metallic sarees. They looked amazing in their saree outfits and we have decoded their saree looks for some major saree fashion inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Raj Nagada



Hina Khan's Sequinned Saree

Hina Khan looked amazing in her saree and she was styled by Sayali Vidya. It was a sequinned saree that she draped and her saree was designed by Manish Malhotra. It was an embellished number with gold-hued piping border and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless blouse. Hina's jewellery game was also strong with a gemstone choker neckpiece that was accentuated by gold tones and green-stoned gems. Her jewellery came from Manish Malhotra's jewellery label. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted red and ebony tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Visual Affairs Photography



Tamannaah Bhatia's Purple And Silver Saree

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in her metallic and sculpted saree. Her saree was designed by Amit Aggarwal and her drape was accentuated by striped metallic accents. She paired her saree with an off-shouldered blouse that was silver-toned and her saree was impeccably tied. She teamed her saree ensemble with a pair of white sandals that went well with her saree. Her look was notched up by sleek neckpiece and dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted long wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.