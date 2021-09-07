Parineeti Chopra, Hina Khan, And Shamita Shetty’s White Dresses Are What We Want In Our Wardrobe Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Isn't it amazing how a simple white dress can make you look distinctive and fresh as a daisy! The flowy white dress is an evergreen trend and if you want inspiration, we have three dress goals for you. Sported by your favourite divas, these dresses made us want to invest in a white dress. Hina Khan, Shamita Shetty, and Parineeti Chopra gave us white dress goals, which we have decoded for you. So, this Tuesday also, wipe away your blues with white dresses.

Parineeti Chopra's White Dress

Parineeti Chopra made us want to slay it in this gorgeous white dress of hers and travel somewhere tropical. She took to her Instagram feed to caption her picture as, "You've gotta appreciate life every single day.✨." Well, this was an important message and Parineeti's dress was accentuated by subtle accents. It was a sheer dress and she kept her accessory game minimal but eye-catching. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress wore a smart black watch, round-framed black shades, and metallic hoops. She upped her look with mauve-pink lip shade and the middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Posed against a lush backdrop, Parineeti was a vision in her white dress.

Hina Khan's White Dress

We are not sure whether Hina Khan wore a white kurta or dress but nonetheless, she looked elegant and inspired us to up our fashion game. The Lines actress wore an overlapping bodice outfit that was full-sleeved and highlighted by intricately-done floral embroidery. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery and with this pairing, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant gave us styling tip with a white dress. The diva wore an elaborate silver choker, complementing bangle, and a striking ring. Her makeup game was strong too with pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek highlighted tresses rounded out her look. She captioned her picture as "Sending Love 💕 🌸" and definitely exuded soothing vibes.

Shamita Shetty's White Dress

The Bigg Boss 15 OTT contestant, Shamita Shetty has not only been winning us with her performance in the reality show but is also wowing us with her dresses. Styled by Mohit Rai, she wore a long white dress for the latest episode and her attire of the day came from Zwaan. It was a long, pleated dress and Shamita certainly radiated diva vibes with her stunning dress. While she kept her look mostly accessory-free, her makeup game spruced up her look. The actress wore a mauve-pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. Her cheekbones were contoured and the shoulder-length softly-curled tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose white dress did you like the most?

