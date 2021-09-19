Hina Khan’s Fashion Wardrobe For Maldives Vacation Is So On Point And Awesome Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Hina Khan is in Maldives and has been posting pictures in myriad of resortwear. She has been slaying it in style and soaking up the sun. Well, looking at her images, we are certainly getting travel goals and also fashion tips - Hina is definitely fashionable. Her wardrobe is relatable and simple and we have decoded her wardrobe for some fashion inspiration.

Hina Khan's Red Kaftan Dress

Hina Khan looked totally awesome in her red kaftan dress and it was the outfit that most of us could pull off. Her ensemble came from the label, Nautanky and it was a kaftan dress with patterned accents and she teamed her ensemble with a pair of slip-ons. The actress was posed to perfection against the azure sea and kept her accessories minimal with dark sunglasses. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The copper tresses and a straw hat completed her look.

Hina Khan's Floral Blue Jumpsuit

The Hacked actress looked totally cool in her floral blue separates and it was a sleeveless number with plunging neckline and free-flowing silhouette. Her attire was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents and it made for a perfect outfit on a hot sunny day. She paired her ensemble with white slippers and wore geometric-shaped sunglasses. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and again rounded out her look with copper tresses and a straw hat.

Hina Khan's Green And White Kaftan Dress

Hina Khan also wore a green and white kaftan dress and looked amazing in her ensemble. It was a long kaftan dress that was accentuated by white-toned patterns and stripes. She also teamed her attire with black slippers with golden shimmering detailing. Hina upped her stylish look with dark shades. She wore a pink lip shade and the cheekbones were meticulously contoured. The copper tresses with a straw hat completed her avatar.

Hina Khan's White Separates

Hina Khan looked beautiful in her white separates that consisted of cropped blouse and skirt with gathered accents. The blouse was enhanced by lace accents and she teamed her ensemble with golden-hued shades, which went well with her look. She accessorised her look with blue gemstone rings and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The copper tresses and the straw hat wrapped up her look.

So, which attire of Hina Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram