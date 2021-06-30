Hina Khan Shows How To Master Dewy Makeup Look In A Few Simple Steps; Tutorial Video Inside! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever Hina Khan posts a picture of herself on Instagram, we notice her makeup the most. We are all aware of the amazing makeup skills the actress has and with her glamorous looks, she always steals the limelight. Recently, Hina shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she revealed that for most of her photoshoots, she does dewy makeup look all by herself and she also adds her special touch to it. Since the fans love her dewy makeup, she decided to make a tutorial video on it to help her fans ace the same look easily and quickly. So, let us take a look at the video and discuss it in detail.

So, as Hina Khan started her makeup tutorial, she advised her fans to always begin the makeup with a fresh and clean face. And for that, it's important to use a face wash of a good brand and before applying makeup, one should make sure that their face or skin is oil-free. After washing her face, she used a face serum and gently massaged it into her skin. Hina then began applying the makeup. For the base, she opted for a foundation and applied it all over the face. Instead of using a blender, she preferred to blend the foundation with her fingertips. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress layered her foundation with setting powder to lock the base in place. She then picked eyebrow pencil/sketch and properly filled and defined her brows. She then used a small brush and ran over her brows, to make it look more natural. The Hacked actress then contoured her cheekbones, nose, and jawline a bit. She then blushed up the apple of her cheeks.

Hina then picked the eye shadow palette and opted for nude shade eye shadow. She applied it all over her lids, using her fingertips. The Hacked actress then picked another eye shadow, in the brown shade and then using the small flat brush, she applied the eye shadow on her lower lash line. She then opted for a highlighter and then again using her fingertips, she applied it on her brow bones. Hina Khan then applied a decent amount of mascara on her upper and lower lashes. She marked her lower waterline with a light beige eye pencil. Stating the importance of highlighter in dewy makeup, the diva applied the right amount of it on her cheekbones, nose, forehead, and cupid's bow. Hina then took the small eye shadow brush and with the help of it, she applied the highlighter on the inner corner of her eyes. Lastly, she opted for a transparent glitter gloss (in the shade of little pink) and applied it to her lips. Her glossy lips spruced up her glam avatar.

To add elegance and grace to her look, she tied her all tresses back into a low messy bun. She went for a pair of beautiful long blue jhumkas that matched with her blue velvet ethnic suit that upped her stunning look.

We absolutely loved this dewy makeup look of Hina Khan and if you loved it too, you should try it next time when you go out for a party or an event. Do not forget to share your opinions on this tutorial video.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 16:00 [IST]