Hina Khan Shows How To Ace Warm And Dewy Makeup Look But Her Cute Half Updo Hairstyle Will Win You Over! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

There is hardly been a day when Hina Khan would have not given us a beauty moment, be it with her stunning makeup look or with her cute hairstyle. When it comes to experiments, the actress has no limits. We often see her going creative with her makeup looks and on the other hand, trying out different hairstyles. And we can safely say, her Instagram feed is the best place to get some great beauty goals as she keeps treating her fans with her experimental looks.

Recently, Hina Khan shared another set of pictures and mesmerised us with her gorgeous look. In the pictures, she showed us how to ace warm and dewy makeup look to perfection with a hint of creativity in it. The Hacked actress inspired us with her makeup. However, her cute half updo hairstyle, adorned with a printed bandana, totally won us over. So, let us take a closer look at her hairstyle and makeup and decode it for goals.

So, talking about her makeup look first, well, Hina Khan kept the base of her makeup flawless. She opted for the luminous foundation to glow up her face and concealer to hide the dark spots and dark circles. With setting powder, she locked the concealer in place. Her forehead, nose, and cheekbones were perfectly and sharply contoured, which gave her face a perfect texture. The Hacked actress' eyebrows were pointed, well filled, and defined. Moving to the eyes, she applied nude eye shadow all over her lids and crease part. The lower waterline was softly kohled and she coated her eyelashes with a little amount of mascara. She further drew three white dots with white eye pencil on the outer corner of her eyes, which added an interesting factor. The diva highlighted her cheekbones, her brow bones, and jawline with a lot of highlighter, that gave shine to her look. She opted for mauve pink shade lipstick and applied it on her upper and lower lips. With matching lip liner, the actress overlined her lips.

Coming to her hairstyle, Hina sported half updo, that looked super cute and adorable. She parted her sleek straight blonde highlighted tresses from the centre. She then took the front sections of her hair and tied it back with the help of a bandana. The bandana, which she used was accentuated by multicolour patterns and so it upped the hairstyling quotient.

So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 14:00 [IST]