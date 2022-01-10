Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Make Your Home Guest-Friendly In A Few Minutes, Especially Amidst The Pandemic?
- 2 hrs ago Marilyn Bergman Tribute: Oscar, Emmy And Grammy Award-Winning Lyricist-Composer Dies At 93
- 3 hrs ago Recent Study By Columbia University Finds Mylab’s CoviSelf Can Detect The Omicron Variant Successfully
- 3 hrs ago Genelia Deshmukh, Shanaya Kapoor And Mouni Roy Show Us How To Wear The Pants!
Don't Miss
- News At 53, Delhi's air quality in 'satisfactory' category
- Finance Buy Maruti For A Target Price Of Rs. 9150, Suggests ICICI Direct
- Sports Golfers Aditi Ashok, Anirban Lahiri; equestrian Foaad Mirza and alpine skiier Arif Khan included in TOPS
- Movies Rakesh Roshan Spills The Beans About Krrish 4 On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday
- Technology Tecno Introduces Telescopic Macro Lens For Its Future Flagship Phones
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Sikkim In Winter Of 2022
- Automobiles 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.99 Lakh — All You Need To Know
- Education Fatima Sheikh Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Pays Tributes To Indian Educator And Feminist Icon
This Winters, Stay Warm And Stylish Like Hina Khan! Take A Look At Her Latest Winter Wardrobe
If you are looking for some winter fashion ideas, Hina Khan is here to help you. Of late, the actress shared her pictures from her visit to New York. A fashionista, Hina Khan amazed us with her fashion sense and she showed us how to stay warm and stylish at the same time. So, this winter season, here are some outfits inspiration, from the actress.
Hina Khan's Fleece Pyjama Set
Hina Khan looked amazing in her fleece pyjama set. She wore a sweatshirt and teamed it with matching fleece pyjamas. She paired her ensemble with Gucci sports shoes and carried her black purse in a cross-shoulder style. Hina's makeup was light with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The copper tresses and a cap completed her look. This attire made for a perfect travel wear.
Hina Khan's Fleece, Overcoat, And Denims
Hina Khan also made a strong case for fleece sweatshirt when she paired her polo-neck top with high-waist white denim jeans and a structured overcoat. She teamed her ensemble with brown boots and upped her look with a dazzling ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek copper tresses rounded out her look.
Hina Khan's Colour-Blocked Winter Look
The Lines actress looked stunning in her colour-blocked attire. She teamed her high-neck blue sweater with high-waist black leather pants and a checkered overcoat. She also sported shiny black boots that went well with her attire. Hina draped a warm muffler around her neck and wore a woollen cap to keep herself warmly clad. Her makeup was dewy and that completed her avatar.
Hina Khan's Red And Blue Look
This time, Hina Khan played with vibrant hues. She sported a long red-hued sweater dress and teamed it with a red structured blazer and baggy denims. She also paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes and notched up her look with metallic neckpiece and chic ring. She wore dark shades with her ensemble and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
Hina Khan's Woollen Jacket
The actress looked fabulous in her black sweatshirt and black jeggings combination. She teamed her ensemble with a pink-hued puffy jacket and shiny black ankle-length boots. Her makeup was dewy and accentuated by pink tones. The knitted woollen cap completed her look. Hina Khan also carried a black purse with her.
Hina Khan's Black And White Attire
Hina Khan wore a black jacket that had sky-blue hues and she paired it with a pair of white denims and a pair of sports shoes. The real highlight of her look was the yellow cap and she carried a small black purse with her. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the copper tresses wrapped up her look.
So, which winter look of Hina Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pictures Source: Instagram
- bollywood wardrobeHina Khan’s Fashion Wardrobe For Maldives Vacation Is So On Point And Awesome
- bollywood wardrobeParineeti Chopra, Hina Khan, And Shamita Shetty’s White Dresses Are What We Want In Our Wardrobe Right Away
- bollywood wardrobeYour Modern Saree Goals Ft. Hina Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia
- bollywood wardrobeHina Khan, Kiara Advani, And Other Divas Flaunt Pants Looks; Whose Pants Attire Did You Like The Most?
- make up tipsHina Khan Shows How To Master Dewy Makeup Look In A Few Simple Steps; Tutorial Video Inside!
- make up tipsHina Khan Shows How To Ace Warm And Dewy Makeup Look But Her Cute Half Updo Hairstyle Will Win You Over!
- hair careHair Tutorial: Hina Khan Has 3 Easy Hairstyle Ideas For Girls With Short Hair
- bollywood wardrobeHina Khan Gives Summer Goals In Her Under 4K Green Ruffle Dress But Her ‘Sexy’ Hair Pin Is Worth-Stealing
- bollywood wardrobeBaarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh’s Chemistry Melt Hearts But Her Costumes Totally Stand Out!
- bollywood wardrobeBedard Music Video: Hina Khan Carries The Golden Dress With A Shiny Black Corset Belt And Gives Style Goals
- bollywood wardrobePatthar Wargi Music Video: Hina Khan Shows Us How To Effortlessly Ace The Party Look With Her Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeHina Khan’s Peach Dress, Yellow Gown, And Pearl Lehenga Are Perfect For Your Summer Wardrobe