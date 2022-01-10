This Winters, Stay Warm And Stylish Like Hina Khan! Take A Look At Her Latest Winter Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking for some winter fashion ideas, Hina Khan is here to help you. Of late, the actress shared her pictures from her visit to New York. A fashionista, Hina Khan amazed us with her fashion sense and she showed us how to stay warm and stylish at the same time. So, this winter season, here are some outfits inspiration, from the actress.

Hina Khan's Fleece Pyjama Set

Hina Khan looked amazing in her fleece pyjama set. She wore a sweatshirt and teamed it with matching fleece pyjamas. She paired her ensemble with Gucci sports shoes and carried her black purse in a cross-shoulder style. Hina's makeup was light with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The copper tresses and a cap completed her look. This attire made for a perfect travel wear.

Hina Khan's Fleece, Overcoat, And Denims

Hina Khan also made a strong case for fleece sweatshirt when she paired her polo-neck top with high-waist white denim jeans and a structured overcoat. She teamed her ensemble with brown boots and upped her look with a dazzling ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek copper tresses rounded out her look.

Hina Khan's Colour-Blocked Winter Look

The Lines actress looked stunning in her colour-blocked attire. She teamed her high-neck blue sweater with high-waist black leather pants and a checkered overcoat. She also sported shiny black boots that went well with her attire. Hina draped a warm muffler around her neck and wore a woollen cap to keep herself warmly clad. Her makeup was dewy and that completed her avatar.

Hina Khan's Red And Blue Look

This time, Hina Khan played with vibrant hues. She sported a long red-hued sweater dress and teamed it with a red structured blazer and baggy denims. She also paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes and notched up her look with metallic neckpiece and chic ring. She wore dark shades with her ensemble and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Hina Khan's Woollen Jacket

The actress looked fabulous in her black sweatshirt and black jeggings combination. She teamed her ensemble with a pink-hued puffy jacket and shiny black ankle-length boots. Her makeup was dewy and accentuated by pink tones. The knitted woollen cap completed her look. Hina Khan also carried a black purse with her.

Hina Khan's Black And White Attire

Hina Khan wore a black jacket that had sky-blue hues and she paired it with a pair of white denims and a pair of sports shoes. The real highlight of her look was the yellow cap and she carried a small black purse with her. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which winter look of Hina Khan did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram