Hina Khan, Kiara Advani, And Other Divas Flaunt Pants Looks; Whose Pants Attire Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, women should wear pants more than often and if you are the women who loves wearing pants, we have curated 5 amazing pants outfits for you. From Hina Khan to Kiara Advani, the divas wowed us with their pants looks. So, let's decode their pants looks, which have stunned us.

Picture Source: Instagram

Hina Khan's Red Pants Separates Look

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina Khan looked gorgeous in her red separates. She wore an ensemble that came from the label, Swatee Singh. Her attire was half-sleeved with plunging neckline and gathered bodice with knotted details. She paired it with high-waist flared pants. The Lines actress notched up her style quotient with chic jewellery. She wore a heart cut-out ring and rainbow baguette ring from the label, Ineze. Her tri-stick earrings came from Antarez Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's Blue And Yellow Pants Look

Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit was about a ray of sunshine on a cloudy morning. She looked impressive in her jumpsuit attire that came from the label, Advait. Her attire consisted of a collared and full-sleeved shirt and flared high-waist pants. Her ensemble was splashed in the shades of ivory, blue, and yellow. She paired her attire with black sandals, which went well with her outfit. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted bob tresses completed her look. The actress was styled by Sanam Ratansi.

Photographer Courtesy: Ashish P Ojha

Karishma Tanna's Pink Blazer And Pants Look

Karishma Tanna gave us a perfect formal-wear look. She wore a bubblegum-pink blazer and pants set. Her attire featured a lapel and structured blazer and straight-fit pants. Her ensemble came from the label, Prémya by Manishii. She teamed her outfit with a pair of transparent-hued sandals, which complemented her pink attire. Her light and minimal jewellery came from the label, The Jewel Gallery. She was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia and her makeup was enhanced by pink tones. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Rahul Jhangiani

Jacqueline Fernandez's Brown Pants Look

Jacqueline Fernandez gave us an outfit goal that we thought was ideal both as an office wear and formal parties. Styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, Jacqueline slayed it in a brown blazer set. She wore a classic white shirt and paired it with a brown waistcoat, structured blazer, and straight-fit pants. Well, Jacqueline served us a perfect androgynous look and she teamed her ensemble with pointed brown pumps that came from Christian Louboutin. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and the side-swept softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

Kiara Advani's White Pantsuit Look

For Shershaah promotions, Kiara Advani looked impressive in her white pantsuit. Styled by Eka Lakhani, her outfit was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her attire consisted of a structured blazer and slightly flared pants. She also teamed her ensemble with a white lace bralette. Kiara paired her ensemble with a pair of beige sandals. Her dazzling stacked bangles came from Bansri Mehta Design and she upped her look with chic gold-toned earrings from Antarez Jewels. The makeup was marjed by dewy tones and the middle-parted long tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose pants attire did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.