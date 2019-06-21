ENGLISH

    Of Patterns And Distressed Denims, Vidyut Jammwal Shows Us How To Beat The Heat Stylishly

    By
    |
    Vidyut Jammwal Fashion

    Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in the city and surprised us with his fashion game. He rocked the street-style look like a pro and gave us a non-boring fashion statement. He looked stylish and inspired us fashionably. We thought his outfit had an androgynous touch too. Let's decode his outfit and look.

    So, Vidyut gave us a smart summer wear. Perfect for a scorching summer day, his attire consisted of a white tee with black prints and he teamed it with a floral yellow shirt that was loose and flowy. He also paired his ensemble with unapologetically distressed denims. It was a sassy combination and Vidyut's look was very non-conformist.

    Vidyut Jammwal Style

    The actor wore brown boots, which notched up his look and the hat added an interesting dimension. We thought he looked fabulous. What do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 18:05 [IST]
