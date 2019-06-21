Just In
- 2 hrs ago International Yoga Day: 7 Yoga Poses For Relieving Stress
- 2 hrs ago Diana Penty Rocks The White And Blue Outfit And Inspires Us To Go Basic This Weekend
- 2 hrs ago Katrina Kaif's Latest Airport Outfit Is Vibrant And About Leather Pants
- 2 hrs ago International Yoga Day: Yoga Outfits Beyond Yoga Mats!
Don't Miss
- News Rahul Gandhi tweets Army dog squad pic with 'New India' caption, gets trolled
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener
- Movies TV Channels Gets WARNING On Vulgarity In Kids' Dance Show; Reality Show Judges Praise The Move!
- Finance GST Council Extends Deadline To File Annual Returns By 2 Months
- Automobiles Aprilia Plans To Add Bluetooth Connectivity To Its Scooter Fleet
- Technology Soundcore Launches Motion B Portable Bluetooth Speaker In India
- Education Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University Released UPSEE Counselling 2019 Schedule
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Of Patterns And Distressed Denims, Vidyut Jammwal Shows Us How To Beat The Heat Stylishly
Vidyut Jammwal was spotted in the city and surprised us with his fashion game. He rocked the street-style look like a pro and gave us a non-boring fashion statement. He looked stylish and inspired us fashionably. We thought his outfit had an androgynous touch too. Let's decode his outfit and look.
So, Vidyut gave us a smart summer wear. Perfect for a scorching summer day, his attire consisted of a white tee with black prints and he teamed it with a floral yellow shirt that was loose and flowy. He also paired his ensemble with unapologetically distressed denims. It was a sassy combination and Vidyut's look was very non-conformist.
The actor wore brown boots, which notched up his look and the hat added an interesting dimension. We thought he looked fabulous. What do you think about his attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.