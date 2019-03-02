Beyond Humble Tuxedos, Trending Outfit Ideas For Modern Men Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Gone are the days of humble pants and shirts; men's fashion today has come a long way. We can no longer say that men don't have to do a lot of thinking where fashion is concerned. We also can no longer say that outfits for men are limited. Men are willing to experiment today and break the barriers, when it comes to dressing up.

Today's discerning men have broadened the perspective and they want much more than the usual. Sometimes, they take inspiration from the past and the other times, they find the layered outfits very appealing. They are pretty open to playing with hues and some of them like Ranveer Singh and Billy Porter have even blurred the gender lines. With their fashion choices, these men have challenged the notions of the men, who look down upon effeminacy.

But more than the fashion icons, the designers with liberated fashion sensibilities have to be celebrated. Those designers, who brought waves in men's fashion. Those designers, who have thought beyond tuxedos and shaped the attitude of men. They are the ones, who have made men's fashion so versatile and driven the trends. Here are some of the instances of men's fashion, which we think can inspire men out there.