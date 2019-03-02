ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beyond Humble Tuxedos, Trending Outfit Ideas For Modern Men

    By
    |
    Mens fashion
    Instagram

    Gone are the days of humble pants and shirts; men's fashion today has come a long way. We can no longer say that men don't have to do a lot of thinking where fashion is concerned. We also can no longer say that outfits for men are limited. Men are willing to experiment today and break the barriers, when it comes to dressing up.

    Today's discerning men have broadened the perspective and they want much more than the usual. Sometimes, they take inspiration from the past and the other times, they find the layered outfits very appealing. They are pretty open to playing with hues and some of them like Ranveer Singh and Billy Porter have even blurred the gender lines. With their fashion choices, these men have challenged the notions of the men, who look down upon effeminacy.

    But more than the fashion icons, the designers with liberated fashion sensibilities have to be celebrated. Those designers, who brought waves in men's fashion. Those designers, who have thought beyond tuxedos and shaped the attitude of men. They are the ones, who have made men's fashion so versatile and driven the trends. Here are some of the instances of men's fashion, which we think can inspire men out there.

    Jim Sarbh Fashion
    Fashion for Men
    Mens clothing
    Ranveer Singh Fashion
    Mens fashion
    Fashion for Men

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue