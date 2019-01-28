ENGLISH

And Ranveer Singh Takes A Roaring Turn With This Iconic Leopard Suit

By
Ranveer Singh Fashion

Ranveer Singh made a literally roaring entry at the Umang Police Show. As always, he left us speechless with his fashion statement, which had a lot to do with leopard prints. The dapper actor wore an outfit that was designed by Varoin Marwah. Well, you can always expect Ranveer to pull off surprises. Let's decode his outfit and the look.

So, the 'Simbaa' star stunned us all in a leopard printed suit plus shirt. It was a structured suit and with this attire, Ranveer gave us a major 70s retro vibe. The fashion icon was styled by Nitasha Gaurav and he paired his printed shirt with a coat and straight-fit pants. The shirt added a bit of contrast and an interesting dimension. Ranveer carried his attire with a lot of aplomb and he teamed it with shiny golden shoes, which went well with his ensemble.

Ranveer Singh Umang Police Show

Ranveer also accessorised his look with a pair of square-shaped golden frames, which elevated the quirk quotient. Well, Ranveer wowed us yet again with his unapologetic number. So, how did you find his outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:29 [IST]
