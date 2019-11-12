ENGLISH

    Katy Perry Arrives In Mumbai And Has A Warm And Fuss-Free Airport Outfit Idea For Us

    By
    |

    Come winters and you are planning to travel, you do need a warm and comfy outfit. You need an attire, which is fuss-free and if you need such a suggestion, you can take from Katy Perry. The American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry arrived in Mumbai about last night. The singer has her concert scheduled and she gave us an airport fashion goal that we can easily ace. Take a look.

    So, Katy wore a grey-hued jumpsuit that we so liked. It was a warm hoodie outfit, which was winter-perfect and figure-flattering. Her attire featured pockets and it was a simple wear, which is what we liked so much about her ensemble. Katy Perry paired her attire with green and white flats. She carried a black purse in a cross-bodied style.

    As for the jewellery, she kept it light and minimal. She wore dainty earrings and upped her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade. Katy carried her own luggage too. So, what do you think about the airport fashion of Katy Perry? Let us know that in the comment section.

