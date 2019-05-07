So Camp! Katy Perry Legit Wears A Work Of Art At Met Gala 2019 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Camp sensibility, on which the Met Gala 2019 theme is based, also stressed on the equivalence of all objects. The essay by legendary writer, Susan Sontag said objet d'art like Tiffany Lamps falls within the ambit of camp. Sontag also mentioned that Camp is the Art Nouveau craftsman, who makes a lamp with a snake coiled around it, with all the earnestness. At Met Gala 2019, it was singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who took this sensibility pretty seriously and with this, she gave us one of the most refreshing costumes.

Katy's Met Gala 2019 costume reminded us of the Oscar Wilde quote, "One should either be a work of art, or wear a work of art". She gave us a break from dominant feathery accents with her giant crystal chandelier costume by Moschino. Her costume included a chandelier corset dress and a complementing headgear. This crystal chandelier outfit of hers was completed with the glowing light and intricate details. Katy, in a way, paid tribute to the theme. Yes, on the flip side, there could be arguments that she was too obvious but this obvious worked and made us speechless, isn't it?

Well, we really thought she didn't need any accessories with this absolutely voila! outfit. Now, coming to her makeup, she backed the trending minty pink lip shade and balanced it with dramatic kohl. Her sleek blonde bob tresses finished her Camp avatar. We are much impressed Katy Perry. Aren't you too? Let us know that in the comment section.