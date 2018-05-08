Met Gala 2018: Katy Takes The Theme Too Seriously, Stuns Anyway!

While not sticking to the theme is a reality in Met Gala for years now, there also have been stars who take the theme way too seriously and literally. But not everyone can pull an over-the-top, supremely unconventional attire as well as Katy Perry.

Katy's appearance at the event is by far the most dramatic entry of Met Gala 2018. In a glittery golden, thigh length dress by Versace and golden boots, she was already there. But wait, she wasn't done yet, she had an 8 foot tall ruffled feather wings attached to her back and that kind of surpassed all other interpretations and executions of the theme, 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination.'

She got down from her vintage ride and took the center stage looking no less than Archangel Gabriel in her seriously catholic outfit! Her champagne coloured wings were attached to her shoulder with a golden anchor and she pulled the look with ultimate elan.

Well, it is said that subtly and sophistication should be the fortes of a woman. But Katy Perry in her elaborate and avant-garde attire did redefine a lot of standards.

PC: Instagram@katyfunkyfashion

Her outfit however, is also making us wonder, how will she be comfortable in that? How will she sit, relax or move around with that 8 foot tall wing? How is that attached to her back? Is it through a belt, a glue? And so on...

Having said that, one must admit, if this isn't the perfect Met Gala 2018 outfit, what is? Well, I have already given Katy Perry the first slot in the list of Best Dressed Stars. What about you? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comment section below.