Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts The Comfiest Ever Outfit At The Airport

    For there is nobody, who could slay it quite like Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is effortless and her latest airport look is a solid proof. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was spotted at the airport in the comfiest ever outfit that we so want to run and buy. We have decoded the latest airport looks of hers for you for some fresh inspiration.

    So, Kareena wore a kurta and pyjamas set that we thought was classy. It was a refreshing number and the diva carried it like a piece of cake. So, her kurta set was textured and accentuted by earthy hue. It was dipped in the lightest shade of brown. The kurta was long, flared, and full-sleeved. It featured a collar and the pyjamas were breezy and matched with the kurta. Kareena Kapoor teamed her attire with white sports shoes, which went well with her attire.

    She also carried a black leather jacket with her and well gave us winter wear travelling goals too. Kareena seemed to keep her look accessory-free and notched up her look with dark shades. The makeup was natural with pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Thursday, November 21, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
