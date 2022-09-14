Just In
Kiara Advani To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Easy Ways To Style Wide-Leg Pants Like B-Town Babes
Chic and comfortable is how you can describe the wide-leg pants! Call them the palazzo pants or wide-leg trousers; these flowy pants are suitable for your formal and casual outfits needs. No wonder Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and many others are seen wearing this fashionable piece of garment for their on and off-duty looks!
Image: Instagram
A bit About Wide-Leg Pants
It is super easy to identify the wide-leg pants. Such trousers or palazzos have loose or wide legs that flare from the waist. Such pants may have a fitted look at the hips or thighs. The fabric of the same could vary from cotton, poly-cotton, spandex, wool blends, and more!
What's more? You can easily style these pants with a casual top, tank top, corset, knotted shirt, or even an ethnic Kurti or blouse!
Here's how you can style the wide-leg pants like the B-Town divas:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Instagram
When in doubt, always go for denim on denim look. Kareena flaunted a chic denim look by pairing a waistcoat-like denim top with flared acid-wash denim. The dark and light combination of denim played the perfect contrast for her outfit.
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar achieved an all-black look with a black top and matching flared denim. Such wide-leg denim makes a comfortable choice for your casual outfit looks. You can elevate the flowy pants look by opting for pointy heels just like Bhumi!
Kiara Advani
Image: Instagram
Kiara Advani looked super glamorous in a neon monotone outfit. The half-corset and half-blazer style top made an outlandish pairing with wide-leg trousers. She accentuated the offbeat look with triangular-shaped sunglasses!
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Instagram
Sonakshi gave the perfect boss-lady vibes in the white pantsuit. The black corset top with a sweetheart neckline added an oomph factor to her look. And the perfectly tailored wide-leg pants looked chic and comfy!
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Instagram
Global star Priyanka Chopra added a new twist to the blazer look by pairing it with comfy wide-leg track pants. Her outfit hinted at the work-from-home "relaxing yet alert" attire!
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful in a fusion-style outfit. She teamed the jacquard pattern corset top with black suede pants. With dewy makeup and a sleek low bun; Shraddha appeared occasion ready!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Instagram
Sara's relatable fashion sense is as captivating as her infectious smile. She chose a satin knotted shirt and wide-leg pants featuring the abstract print. Her look is perfect for brunch with your besties!
Alaya F
Image: Instagram
Jumpsuits are mostly designed with flared pants. The Jawaani Jaaneman diva looked glamorous in a sequin wide-leg jumpsuit. Alaya accentuated her look with shimmery makeup and middle-parted open tresses!
