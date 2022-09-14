Just In
- 15 min ago Shukra Asta 2022/ Venus Combust in Leo On 15 September 2022: Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs
- 1 hr ago National List Of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022: Popular Antacid Removed; List Of 26 Medicines Removed
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 14 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 11 hrs ago Amazon Sale On Cookware: Grab Biriyani Pot, Steel Kadhai, Momo/Modak Maker On Huge Discounts!
Don't Miss
- Technology Apple iPhone 14 Plus Might Have Already Lost To iPhone 13 Mini; Find Out Why
- Finance China Keeps West Guessing, About Economic Pressure On Russia
- News 11 die, 25 injured in minibus accident in J-K's Poonch
- Movies Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Dev; Reacts To Speculations About Casting Ranveer Or Hrithik
- Sports India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for Mohali, Nagpur, Hyderabad T20Is, price list
- Travel Most Epic European Countries To Visit Under 1 Lakh
- Automobiles Electric Highways In India: Nitin Gadkari Announces Plan To Develop Electric Highways
- Education IES University Bhopal: Admission on for Law & Engineering Courses. Know Eligibility, Fee & other details
Deepika Padukone To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Learn To Replicate Their Rope Braid Ponytail Hairdo
Tying a braid or a simple ponytail is the most common hairdo which we all consider for the regular appearance. But when you combine these two hairstyles together, the result is chic and interesting! Yes, we are talking about rope braid ponytail hairdo. And the fun part is, even B-town divas like Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; are seen flaunting this chic hairdo as well!
Image: Instagram
What's a Rope Braid Ponytail?
In case, the hairdo is sounding a bit confusing or intimidating; allow us to simplify it for you. And it is actually super easy to make this super chic hairstyle. All you got to do is, tie your hair in a simple ponytail and divide the hair into either two or three parts and tie a braid of loose hairs, and secure the remains (tip of the hair) with a band.
Why Go for a Rope Braid Ponytail?
For a start, a rope braid ponytail looks like a glam version of your normal ponytail plus it is ideal for summers when you want the hair to be off your nape. When not tying hairs into a bun, you can consider flaunting a rope braid ponytail look!
Here are some curated looks of Bollywood divas in a rope braid ponytail hairdo. Go ahead and find your inspiration from them:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Instagram
Kareena flaunted a super sleek and shiny braided ponytail look that so complimented her backless yellow outfit. For keeping the hair sleek, you can consider using a hair spray or secure the hair with a bobby pin!
Ananya Panday
Image: Instagram
When you want the halter-neck or backless design of the dress to be visible, chic hairstyles like a braided ponytail make an ideal choice. The simple reason is that it keeps the hairs off your neck and back.
Ananya's high braided ponytail looks stylish and hints at securing the braid look in the most natural way possible. This means it is ok to have a few hair strands out of place or appear regular without having to use a hair spray!
Kiara Advani
Image: Instagram
The gorgeous Kiara Advani chose a high ponytail braided look to accentuate her glamorous thigh-slit gown. Turns out a rope braid ponytail is not only suitable for a casual appearance but also fits perfectly for special events too!
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is one actor of this gen who is always experimentative with her on-screen roles and her looks. She sported a long rope ponytail that looked serious, dramatic, and oh so chic! If you have long hair, trying a rope braid ponytail instead of a regular braid or bun will elevate your look for the day!
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Instagram
Actress Sonakshi Sinha flaunted a twisted rope ponytail hairdo that matched perfectly with her shiny sequin attire. For long hairs, a twisted rope braid can add an interesting touch to your look!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Instagram
Deepika is a style icon for all the right reasons. Dippy looked super glam in a side-parted braided ponytail. Her look hints at, you can create a braided ponytail style with shorter hair too!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked chic in a stunning nude gown and a messy ponytail braid look. You can create messy hair with a backcombing method. The whole purpose of a messy braid hairdo is to add a super-casual yet chic appearance!
- skin careHailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skin: Newest Beauty Trend You Should Learn From The Model
- hair care6 Easy Ways To Add Volume To Your Hair
- beautyAlia Bhatt’s Beauty Secrets Revealed
- make up tips7 Makeup Hacks That Can Make Your Face Look Slimmer
- body care5 DIY Masks To Lighten Dark Underarms
- hair careAlia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Everyday Ponytail Styles To Learn From Bollywood Divas
- body careRadhika Apte Beauty Tips: 5 Beauty Tricks You Can Learn From The Belle Of Bollywood
- hair careDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Hair Bun Variations Of These 6 Divas You Must Try
- beauty6 Beauty Hacks To Learn From Sonam Kapoor
- make up tips5 Eye Makeup Looks To Create Glamorous Eyes
- skin care7 DIY Multani Mitti Face Packs For Beautiful Skin
- make up tipsSiren Eyes Makeup Trend: The New Dramatic Version Of Smoky Eyes