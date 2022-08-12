Just In
Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood Guide To Maternity Fashion
Being pregnant is the biggest joy and blessing anyone could wish for! Gone are the days when pregnant mamas had to hide their bump with a long scarf or oversized tee. Today, the mommies-to-be love flaunting their bumpy-side in chic and comfy maternity wear. And the major credit for the same goes to the Bollywood mommies who give major maternity fashion inspiration whenever clicked by Paparazzi!
Image: Instagram
Bollywood divas have definitely taken maternity fashion to another level. If you are a mum-to-be and wish to add some interesting maternity outfits to your mommy closest then here's a quick guide for you:
Maxi Dress
Image: Pinterest
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one chic mommy who never fails to impress everyone with her effortless style. She gave major maternity fashion goals during both her pregnancies. Kareena picked flowy maxis and kaftans as her go-to maternity outfit.
Maxi dresses in attractive prints like floral, geometrical, or abstract make an interesting choice for casual outings.
Printed Kaftans
Image: Instagram
Actress and social activist Dia Mirza shared a pregnancy post where she looked surreal in a mirror work sheer kaftan. Kaftans make a super-comfy yet statement-making choice.
Pick a short-length kaftan and team it up with casual pants or mommy jeans. A knee-length or full-length kaftan works perfectly as a cocktail dress too!
Jumpsuits
Image: Instagram
Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement post made her polka print dress super famous. She had shared another picture while on a vacation with hubby Virat Kohli in a peach jumpsuit.
Jumpsuits are synonymous with fun attire. For would-be-mommies, jumpsuits make an apt choice for a casual stroll or walk in the park. Consider wearing flats or casual sneakers to elevate the adorable jumpsuit!
Balloon Dress
Image: Instagram
The newest would-be-mommy in B-Town, Alia Bhatt looked super-glam in a bright yellow balloon dress. The talented star kept the makeup and hairdo pretty basic by allowing the sunny-hued dress to take center stage.
For a special occasion where the western dress code is expected, mothers-to-be can go for such interesting silhouettes.
Printed Shrugs
Image: Pinterest
Neha Dhupia has always been pretty vocal about pregnancy and motherly rights. During her second pregnancy, she shared amazing posts on Instagram wearing a nude pink midi dress with a printed shrug. Her chosen outfit screamed glamorous!
Shrugs in fun prints work like a magic for any plain outfit. Select traditional (go for florals, paisleys) or modern (stripes, abstract) patterns. A shrug always comes in handy when you require extra layering for comfort or style!
Midis
Image: Instagram
Model Natasa Stankovic was seen in a lot of maxi dresses and midis while she was expecting. The model momma looked pretty in a short floral dress. She chose a pair of white sneakers as her comfort footwear.
Midi dresses, especially cotton, and knit ones make a breathable choice for everyday maternity wear.
Anarkali Kurti
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt is totally slaying the whole maternity style game and how! She shared a classy picture on Instagram wearing an Anarkali Kurti with floral motifs all over.
For special occasions, pick an A-line Anarkali dress or Kurti that is a comfy option especially for expecting mothers. Glam the look with statement earrings, a ring, and a bindi just like Mrs. Kapoor!
