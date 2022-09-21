Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo’s Influential Style That Needs To Be Bookmarked

Black Pantsuit Image: Instagram Casual chic yet sharp, that's how you can describe her black pantsuit look. Kareena donned this attire at the Koffee With Karan season 7 where she came with Aamir khan. She looked hot and fabulous in this plain black pantsuit that she paired with a sultry matching bralette! Kareena kept it super chic by accentuating the black ensemble with a diamond cuff bracelet and multicolour nails. Her makeup was minimal and kept the locks open and slightly wavy!

Silver Shimmery Dress Image: Instagram Shimmer and shine bright seemed to be Kareena's motto when she flaunted this silver shimmery outfit for Karan Johar's 50th Birthday bash! Her outfit made a perfect choice for the casual divalike look. The silver dress was made of shiny & shimmery fabric and had a deep V neckline and accordion pleat style skirt attachment! Bebo looked super hot in this party attire by opting for a dewy makeup and open hair look. She chose smart earrings, a matching box-style clutch, and black heels to complete her look!

Printed Jacket & Sailor’s Skirt Image: Instagram Looking for a sea-inspired ensemble? Count on Kareena to make your casual chic dressing look extra glamorous! Bebo looked amazing in this cool attire that comprised a bikini top, a striped sailor's skirt, and a half-sleeved printed jacket! The golden button detailing of the sailor's skirt looked pretty classic! Her makeup was minimal but she kept it interesting by opting for smoky eyes look. And the open wavy hairdo matched the breezy sea vibes perfectly!

Denim on Denim Image: Instagram Kareena loves to flaunt denim in all forms. This denim-on-denim look is nothing but chic and super stylish. Bebo slayed this denim jacket and loose-fit denim pants look and paired the same with a semi-sheer high-neck black top. On the accessories front, she kept it pretty minimal by opting for just a layered chain neckpiece and ditched the earrings. Her hairstyle comprised a part messy, part sleek hair bun!

Printed Athleisure Image: Instagram Who said workout clothing or athleisure wear has to be plain or boring? Kareena broke this myth by giving a major style inspiration for athleisure wear. She looked hot and dedicated in this printed full-sleeve top and leggings. It's been a while since plain tees and black leggings or sweatpants have been ruling everyone's workout wear style, it's time to follow Mrs.Khan's footsteps and ace the workout wear!

Punjabi Suit Image: Pinterest Her recent movie Laal Singh Chaddha received a lot of appreciation for her believable acting skills. During one of the promotions, she donned this lovely sky-blue Punjabi suit. The traditional salwar-pants dress had minimal shimmer lace detailing and floral embroidery at the dupatta! Kareena matched the blue Punjabi suit with matching juttis. Her makeup was minimal and went for a wavy open hair look. She depicted a perfect Punjabi Kudi look!

Sheer Net Saree Image: Instagram The occasion was Alia Bhatt and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding and Bebo graced the occasion by wearing a stunning Manish Malhotra sheer net saree. The pastel pink saree featured a lovely embroidered border and a matching sleeveless blouse. Kareena styled the lovely saree with a jewelry set that had precious Kundan and pearls. She wore a statement Kada bangle too! Her makeup was dewy and opted for a sleek middle-parted open hairdo. Her special occasion look won a full 100!