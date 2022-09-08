Just In
Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Everyday Ponytail Styles To Learn From Bollywood Divas
Whether getting ready for the office or chilling out at home with besties; if there is one hairstyle that most of us go for is a ponytail! All you got to do is pull all the hairs backward and tie it with a band or scrunchie. Securing the hairs in a ponytail comes pretty naturally you see. Leading divas of Bollywood including Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan also go for a ponytail hairdo for most of their on and off-screen looks!
But the ponytail hairdo doesn't have to be plain and boring. You can of course add variations and styles to it.
Image: Instagram
Looking to elevate your everyday ponytail style? Get a cue from leading divas of Bollywood to make some chic ponytail hairstyles:
1. Sleek Ponytail With Curling Strands
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's sleek ponytail with textures is simple and easy to achieve. Just pull the hair back and tie it into a ponytail. Give a little volume and style by curling the strands. This sleek hairdo provides an elevated version of the simple, sleek ponytail.
2. Messy Ponytail
Image: Instagram
Creating a messy hairdo intentionally has been trending for a long time now and the trend is simply not losing its popularity. It provides a fun, casual outlook. Kiara Advani's messy ponytail with a middle partition looks glam and is super easy to create. Part the hair midways and tie a ponytail taking in all hair. Allow the hair to look as natural and messy as possible.
To achieve the messy hair look, go for a backcombing method. You can also attach a hair extension piece to provide volume to the ponytail.
3. Voluminous Messy Ponytail
Image: Instagram
Kriti Sanon's messy ponytail with a voluminous appeal is super chic and takes just a few minutes to recreate. First, you simply need to pull the hair back into a ponytail. Take a few strands and wrap the same around the band or scrunchie. The idea is to conceal the band. It provides an illusion of added volume to the hair. You can try a backcombing method to create messy tresses!
4. High Ponytail
Image: Instagram
A high ponytail is a classic way to tie hair for an everyday look. Get inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez's high sleek ponytail style. To achieve this classic hairdo, tie the ponytail a bit higher with a band or scrunchie of your choice. You can also mimic Jacqueline's high ponytail look by wrapping some strands around the band too.
5. Ponytail With a Braid
Image: Instagram
A ponytail elevated by a sleek braid hairdo may look complicated but it is super simple to achieve the same. Plus it makes an ideal choice for an everyday look too. Just tie the hair in a ponytail style and then tie a braid of the hair strands. Use a texturizing spray to add volume to the braid ponytail look.
You can replicate Kareena's hairdo by tying the ponytail at a crown area, separating the tresses into two, and finally twisting the same together to form a rope braid style!
