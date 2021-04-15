Malaika Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari, And Other Divas Inspire Us To Up Our Denim Jeans Style Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Whether we invest in summer dresses and floral sarees or not, a pair of denim jeans has become an essential over the years. A comfy and classic outfit, you can flaunt your denim jeans at any given time of the year, irrespective of the season. Your denim jeans can also be styled and carried in many ways. Lately, a number of Bollywood divas were spotted in denim jeans and gave us oodles of style goals. We have decoded their denim jeans looks for you for some major denim inspiration.

Janhvi Kapoor's Denim Jeans Looks

The Roohi actress, Janhvi Kapoor showed her distressed denim style twice. She was spotted in the city in a pair of distressed jeans and Janhvi teamed it with a half-sleeved colourful tee that was knotted at the front, in order to give her tee a cropped look. She teamed her ensemble with buckle-strapped black shoes and accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece and colourful bands on her wrist. Following the safety norms, she wore a mask and her middle-parted long tresses completed her look. On the second occasion, she was papped at the airport in her distressed denims but this time, Janhvi teamed her jeans with a pretty white top with flared sleeves. She paired her ensemble with brown sandals and wore a mask.

Pavitra Punia's Denim Jeans Look

Pavitra Punia of the Bigg Boss 14 fame was spotted with fellow contestant Eijaz Khan. The Baalveer Returns actress flaunted a blue and white striped tee and pair of high-waist denim trousers, which went well with her top. She also wore black heels and notched up her look with an edgy neckpiece and a bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long sleek tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Malaika Arora's Denim Jeans Look

The stunning diva, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram feed to share a work-from-home look. The supermodel played with colour-blocks by pairing her distressed comfy denims with a formal yellow collar shirt. It was an eye-catching combination and with those striking yellow earrings, she enhanced her style quotient. Posed on a plush sofa, Malaika wore sports shoes to complete her look. She also wore a pair of spectacles and a high bun, which went well with her style.

Photographer Courtesy: KUMAR DEVIKAR

Aditi Rao Hydari's Denim Jeans Look

For the Ajeeb Dastaans promotions, Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted a very 70s look with her denim jeans and t-shirt combination. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her outfit came from the House of Eda. Her white tee was accentuated by a message, 'Help Each Other Heal' and the flared denim bellbottoms were highlighted by blue and orange floral accents. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of white sandals from Charles & Keith. Aditi accessorised her look with large hoops from Misho and the makeup was marked by red lip shade. The middle-parted wind-swept tresses rounded out her look.

Rubina Dilaik's Denim Jeans Look

Rubina Dilaik was spotted in the city and she took street-style fashion game notches higher with her separates look and styling. The actress wore a pair of classic-blue distressed denims, which she teamed with a class brown belt and off-shoulder printed cropped top that was brown-hued. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also teamed her ensemble with brown pencil heels. She wore a stunning silver choker neckpiece to spruce up her look. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink cheekbones and complementing lip shade. The side-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

So, whose denim jeans style would you want to try? Let us know that.