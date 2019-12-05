Just In
Nushrat Bharucha And Rakul Preet Singh Inspire Us To Slay It In Patterned Outfits
About last night, Nushrat Bharucha and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted outside a restaurant. Both flaunted patterned outfits and gave us quirky casual attire goals. Their outfits were simple and eye-catching. So, let's decode their easy-to-ace outfits that absolutely caught our attention.
Nushrat Bharucha
Post her golden embellished gown at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards, Nushrat Bharucha slipped into something simple and basic. She looked chic and slayed it in a tee and trousers. Her cropped tee was grey-hued and accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress paired her floral top with brown trousers and flip-flops. She seemed to keep her look accessory-free and upped her look with contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh made heads turn with her dress that was dipped in grey and white hue. Her casual and fuss-free breezy attire was highlighted by comic patterns. It was just the kind of a dress we would have loved to don for light parties. Apart from her dress, we also loved her black formal shoes, which went well with her dress. Her makeup was also dewy with glossy pink lip shade and light kohl. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.
So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.