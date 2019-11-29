ENGLISH

    Rakul Preet Singh's Fashion At IFFI Goa Is Awe-Inspiring And Distinctive

    By
    |

    Rakul Preet Singh gave us wow-worthy fashion goals at the 50th International Film Festival of India, Goa (IFFI). The actress stunned us with a pristine white outfit and a gorgeous floral gown. With her outfits, Rakul Preet showed us that her fashion game is only getting stronger with time. She was styled by Devki B. So, let's decode her two amazing outfits, which you can don for grand occasions.

    Rakul Preet Singh's Pristine White Outfit

    This outfit of Rakul Preet Singh's was elegant, sophisticated, and celebrated the craftsmanship of the country. Designed by Payal Jain, she wore a chikankari jumpsuit that featured intricately embellished bodice and meticulously-done floral pants. She teamed her jumpsuit with a long flared jacket that featured floral and sheer accents. The jacket also added made her ensemble look more interesting. She accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery that consisted of a statement ring and elaborate yet sleek choker. Her jewellery came from Silver Streak. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Rakul also painted her nails pink. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

    Rakul Preet Singh's Floral Gown

    For the recent red carpet event at IFFI Goa, Rakul Preet Singh donned a voluminous gown that was designed by Dolly J. Her ivory gown was halter-necked with a knotted neckline. It was a layered gown and beautifully flared. Her gown was notched up by burnt red abstract floral splash that reminded us of the autumn season. The De De Pyaar De actress kept her jewellery light and upped her look with delicate rings and studs. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade and a black eye liner accompanied by pink eye shadow. The impeccable sleek tresses wrapped up her latest look.

    So, which outfit and look of Rakul Preet Singh's did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
