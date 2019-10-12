ENGLISH

    LMIFWSS20: Rakul Preet Singh's Attire Highlights Climate Change And Infamous Amazon Fire

    By
    |

    Designer Divya Reddy's latest collection Aagami was a tribute to the infamous Amazon fire. With her outfits, the designer reflected on the climate change. Rakul Preet Singh was the showstopper and she stunned us with her ensemble. She walked confidently on the ramp and gave us a very contemporary outfit goal of the day.

    The De De Pyaar De actress wore glittering bikini ensemble that was cloaked with nude-toned layering. Her attire was accentuated by shimmering floral accents and also featured a ruffled drape that was a mix of champagne pink and bright yellow tones. It was a dramatic number and the embellishments on Rakul Preet's attire depicted flora and fauna, which is rapidly extinguishing.

    The actress teamed her attire with nude-coloured sandals, which went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and glittering eye shadow. The subtle contoured cheekbones also notched up her look and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about Rakul Preet Singh's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
