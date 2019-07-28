ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India Couture Week 2019: Rakul Preet Singh Gave Us A Modern & Multi-Hued Bridal Wear Goal

    By
    |

    Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous as she walked down the ramp for designer, Reynu Taandon at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by Hindustan Times. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress looked stunning in her vibrant lehenga and gave us bridal wear goals. Her outfit came from designer's collection, 'The Savannah Saga'. Let's decode Rakul Preet's ensemble and look.

    So, the diva wore a colourful lehenga and showed us that weddings are but a celebration of rich hues. And as such, the collection was inspired by the multi-faceted skies and its varying hues. The collection spoke about serenity, modernity, and magnificence - and all these elements were brought alive by Rakul Preet. Her lehenga was indeed multi-coloured and embellished intricately. Her attire was ideal for the contemporary brides, who actually want to add glitters to their weddings. Rakul Preet Singh also draped a dupatta, which was adorned with delicate floral accents and her light drape went well with her ensemble.

    Rakul Preet's look was minimally done and she accessorised her attire with layered chaandbaalis, which came from Jewels by Archana Aggarwal. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as a peach. What do you think about her showstopper and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More RAKUL PREET SINGH News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue