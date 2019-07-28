Just In
- 43 min ago International Tiger Day 2019: Measures Adopted By The Govt. Of India To Save Tigers
- 58 min ago India Couture Week 2019: Sulakshana Monga's Couture Show Was Very Refreshing
- 1 hr ago Heat Protectant: How Does It Work And How To Use It
- 1 hr ago India Couture Week 2019: Gaurav Gupta's Collection Makes Us Think About The Indian Couture Market
Don't Miss
- Movies Dhinchak Pooja & Her New Song 'Naach Ke Paagal' Are Trending; Tweeples' Reaction Is Hilarious!
- News Where did Rasagulla originate? GI tag for Odisha variety settles the debate for now
- Finance BYJU’s App Founder Is India’s Newest Billionaire
- Sports Should Leave This Terrorist Country: Mohammad Amir likes controversial tweet to spark outrage, clarifies later
- Technology Airtel Reduces Incoming Validity To 7 Days After Prepaid Plan Expires
- Automobiles Bajaj Increases Prices Of Pulsar 150 & Dominar 400 — Up To Rs 6000 Hike In Prices
- Education UPPSC Calendar 2019 Released: Check Exam Dates For PSC Mains & Prelims
- Travel 10 Most Visited Monuments In India That You Should Not Miss Out
India Couture Week 2019: Rakul Preet Singh Gave Us A Modern & Multi-Hued Bridal Wear Goal
Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous as she walked down the ramp for designer, Reynu Taandon at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by Hindustan Times. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress looked stunning in her vibrant lehenga and gave us bridal wear goals. Her outfit came from designer's collection, 'The Savannah Saga'. Let's decode Rakul Preet's ensemble and look.
So, the diva wore a colourful lehenga and showed us that weddings are but a celebration of rich hues. And as such, the collection was inspired by the multi-faceted skies and its varying hues. The collection spoke about serenity, modernity, and magnificence - and all these elements were brought alive by Rakul Preet. Her lehenga was indeed multi-coloured and embellished intricately. Her attire was ideal for the contemporary brides, who actually want to add glitters to their weddings. Rakul Preet Singh also draped a dupatta, which was adorned with delicate floral accents and her light drape went well with her ensemble.
Rakul Preet's look was minimally done and she accessorised her attire with layered chaandbaalis, which came from Jewels by Archana Aggarwal. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade and purple eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as a peach. What do you think about her showstopper and look? Let us know that in the comment section.